Tips for Recovery after Gynecomastia Surgery

Enlarged breast in males or Gynecomastia negatively affects the self-esteem and other areas of emotional and mental health in males, especially the adolescents state the doctors at Vital Clinic.

Fortunately, it is not a lethal medical condition and there are many different treatment options available. Gynecomastia surgery can significantly improve the quality of life for men suffering from enlarged breasts.

The specialists at Vital Clinic, however, suggest that those undergoing male breast reduction surgeries should know about the complete recovery process in order to cope with the post-surgical trauma.

Gynecomastia surgery like any other surgery requires proper rest and care for the body. During your recovery period, bandages or dressings will be applied to your incisions and a support garment or an elastic bandage may be used to reduce the swelling and support your new chest shape as it heals post surgery.

Gynecomastia surgery India is carried under different procedures and hence the recovery process is also different. Dr. JB Ratti, Senior Consultant in Cosmetic Surgery at Vital Clinic says that the decision to have surgery is very personal and you will have to choose whether the benefits will accomplish your purpose or not and if the potential complications and risks of male breast reduction surgery are satisfactory.

There are numerous risk factors associated with the surgery which include hematoma (bleeding), breast asymmetry, blood clots, shape irregularities, etc. He says that the risks and other factors are fully discussed prior to the surgery and it is essential for you to address all your queries directly with your doctor.

Dr. Ratti says that the recovery time after Gynecomastia surgery may take up to 4-6 weeks and it is important for an individual to follow every precautionary measure, do’s and don’ts instructed by the doctor. It not only speeds up the recovery process but also avoids any further complications as discussed earlier.

During the recovery period, the patient is advised to avoid workouts and exercise for at least two weeks. And after two weeks post surgery, they can begin with light exercises, and that too all after a green signal from the doctor. Rest is important post surgery and the patients are encouraged to take frequent walks to promote blood circulation.

A word of advice from the experts – Do not stop wearing your compression garment without the express permission of your doctor. It will help you in reducing the swelling and pain and will support the new chest contour.

Apart from that, the patients are advised to stay hydrated all the time. Drink plenty of water; make sure you are taking electrolytes regularly as it helps with the recovery process.

Remember, patients have to make smart lifestyle changes in order to recover quickly post-surgery. If possible, avoid drinking and smoking for 2-3 weeks and avoid direct sunlight for at least a month or two.