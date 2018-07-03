This International summit gathers professionals from all over the world, invariable of age to discuss the current-state-of-art in this blooming field of Diamond, graphite, and Carbon Materials. A knowledge gathering initiative which provides diversified topics of discussion and insights in unraveling the wonders in the interdisciplinary arena of Materials Science and Nanotechnology. The 3rd International Conference and Expo on Diamond, Graphite & Carbon Materials hold a theme of “A Realistic Approach in Materials Research” which also paves way for young researchers in acquiring knowledge and information by meeting the experts.