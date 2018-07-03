Ace Dental Facial Aesthetics – Outside the Lines

With ageing comes the trials and errors of applying creams and concoctions to the face to ease the appearance of frown lines or crow’s feet.

[CAMDEN, 3/7/2018] – It can be frustrating and expensive, waking up every morning wondering if the new cream has worked or looking at photographs and noticing wrinkles. The adverts on the TV make people think that the newest moisturiser used by the trendiest celebrity has to work this time. Although wrinkles are part of nature’s beauty, there are facial aesthetics treatments at Ace Dental that actually work.

Although the natural process of ageing cannot be reversed, facial aesthetics involves treatments that ease the appearance of wrinkles. Facial aesthetics doesn't always have to be achieved through surgical means. Facial aesthetics serves to soften wrinkles, making the skin softer and giving it more of a youthful aura.

The benefits of facial aesthetics at Ace Dental

Facial aesthetics like Botox are injectable, and the procedure only takes 5–10 minutes. It is therefore an efficient treatment to ease the lines of ageing, and the person receiving the treatment doesn't usually need any pain relief. Botox can usually take up to a week for results to be noticed. Having said that, a week seems like nothing when compared to the months of waiting for certain creams to work their magic.

Once injected, Botox works to relax the tiny facial muscles so that the nerve impulses are halted and the skin is left smoother. The effects of facial aesthetics such as Botox lasts up to three months, but it can be repeated to maintain the same look.

Filling in the lines

Another treatment from facial aesthetics is dermal fillers. This form of facial aesthetics fills out the wrinkles and grooves to ease the gaunt appearance of a face.

To minimise the possibility of discomfort when receiving dermal fillers, a local anaesthetic is either injected beforehand or in the syringe with the filler itself. Unlike Botox, the effects of dermal fillers can be seen straight away, lasting between 6–12 months.