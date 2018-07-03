Business Intelligence Market : North America is the most prominent market – 2023

GLOBAL BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE MARKET is valued at USD 18.26 Billion in the year 2017. Global Business Intelligence Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.43% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 29.67 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 with Asia-Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. is the biggest market in 2017 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years.

Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP (Germany), are some of the key players in the Business Intelligence market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

The On-premise segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. On the other hand, Unstructured Data type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2023. As there is an adoption of the IOT and rising the demands for analytics in small enterprises is the main region for the generation of unstructured data.

By Deployment Model

On-Cloud

On-Premise

By Data Type

Unstructured Data

Semi-Structured Data

Structured Data

By Application

Supply Chain Optimization

Fraud Detection & Security Management

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Workforce Management

Operation Management

Network Management & Optimization

Sales & Marketing Management

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Market Players

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Alteryx, Inc.

Microstrategy, Inc.

Pentaho (Hitachi Vantara)

Information Builders

Qlik Technologies, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

