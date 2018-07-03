Cancer Biological Therapy Market Segments, Key Players Strategies, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future published a Half-Cooked Research Report on “Cancer Biological Therapy Market Research Report” Cancer Biological Therapy Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the Forecasted Period 2018 – 2023.

Market Scenario

Cancer is the leading and the second largest cause of death across the globe. The disease is characterized by disordered and deregulated cellular and stromal explosion along with reduced cell death and growth factor deprivation, and others. Biological therapy treatment is done with the help of living organisms, parts of living organisms or laboratory manufactured version of such content. Various types of biological therapies, which inhibit specific molecules involved in development and growth of cancer tumor, such therapies known as; cancer targeted therapies.

The major driving factors for Asia Pacific cancer biological therapy market are increasing cancer survival rates, growing demand for advanced therapies such as biological therapy, growth of cancer healthcare facilities in emerging countries, etc. Additionally, less number of side effects associated with biological therapy as compared to conventional treatment methods is the critical growth factor. Conventional cancer treatment methods like chemotherapy, radiotherapy give effective result, but along with that these methods also show its counter effects on body.Biological therapies help to reduce the level of side effects as compared to other treatment methods. Biological therapies are giving the same amount of success rate for curing the cancer patient with 1st stage cancer approximately 27% to 35%.

The Asia Pacific cancer biological therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecasted period.

Key Players

The leading market players in the Asia Pacific cancer biological therapy market include Merck & Co., Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Amgen Inc. (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Celgene (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), EnGeneIC (Australia), Pfizer (US), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Segmentation

Asia Pacific cancer biological therapy market is segmented into types, phases, and end users.

On the basis of types the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, interferon, interleukins, cancer growth inhibitors, gene therapy, colony-stimulating factors, targeted therapy, cancer vaccines, and others. On the basis of phases, the market is segmented into phase I, phase II, and phase III.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, cancer research centers, laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis:

China dominates the Asia Pacific cancer biological therapy market owing to increasing prevalence of cancer. Increasing adoption of smoking by people, rapid research & development and presence rapidly developing economy in this region fuel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Japan and Australia are other major contributor to the market growth in this region.

