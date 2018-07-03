Global Bonded Abrasives market 2018-2022 is all set to make huge growth in revenue with ~5.2% CAGR during 2016-2022

Current Market Scenario of Bonded Abrasives Market:-

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “Global Bonded Abrasives market size is expected to grow at USD ~18.1 billion by 2022. The market witnessed a significant growth over the forecasted period owing to growing applications such as precision grinding, cutting, rough grinding, fabrication, polishing, and others across various industries.

Bonded abrasives can be segmented on the basis of end user industry into the following categories including automobile, shipbuilding, construction, general metalworking, and others. On the basis of application bonded abrasives segmented in to precision grinding, cutting, rough grinding, fabrication, polishing, and others.

Bonded abrasives, such as those in grinding wheels, are made up of grains that are held together by a fixative material can be used to cut-off and to grind on different hand-held machines, petrol saws, straight grinder, and angle & vertical grinder. Each product is designed to give a speed of cutting requirements, specific finish, and stock removal.

Bonded abrasives has found numerous application such as precision grinding, cutting, rough grinding, fabrication, polishing, and others. Increasing demand for automotive industry is likely to drive the bonded abrasives market growth. The growing automobile industry in Asia-Pacific has boosted the global bonded abrasives market over the forecasted period.

The global bonded abrasives market is immensely driven by the rising demand and growth of various industrial manufacturing and automotive sector. Industrial manufacturing and processing sector has witnessed profound growth, specifically in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players Analysis for Bonded Abrasives Market: Saint-Gobain Abrasives (US)

3M Manufacturing company (US)

Buffalo Abrasives Inc(US)

Abrasivos Manhattan SA (Spain)

Marrose Abrasives (U.K)

Grinding Techniques (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)

SAK Abrasives Limited (India)

sia Abrasives Industries AG (Switzerland)

Flexovit (U.S)

Carborundum Universal Limited (India)

The report for Global Bonded Abrasives Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Regional Overview:

On the basis of geography, the global bonded abrasives market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Increasing market of metals such as steels and other due to urbanization countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, APAC region accounted for the maximum share in the bonded abrasives market, additionally in all of these China led the global bonded abrasives market. Industrial applications such as cutting, grinding of tools as plumbing tools, and other tools is expected to drive the bonded abrasives market in China, Japan and South Korea countries.

Segmentation:

The global bonded abrasives market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application, end users and region. Based on types of bonded abrasives market is segmented into depressed center wheels, cup-shaped wheels, recessed or relieved, wheels, tapered body wheel. Based on application of bonded abrasives the market is segmented into precision grinding, cutting, rough grinding, fabrication, polishing, and others. Based on end user the market segmented into automobile, shipbuilding, construction, general metalworking, and others.

Study Objectives of Bonded Abrasives Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global bonded abrasives market

To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

To provide competitor positioning of the market

To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

U.K.

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

