Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Treatment Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2028

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Treatment: Market Insights

Hand, foot, and mouth disease commonly abbreviated as HFMD is a contagious disease caused by multiple enterovirus serotypes majorly Coxsackievirus A16 and enterovirus A71. These virus usually spread through fecal-oral transmission owing to improper hand wash. Enterovirus A71 has been associated with HFMD disease outbreaks that involved thousands of people in Asia region. HFMD is a clinical syndrome being one of the most detectable viral exanthems in children below 5 years of age, which is usually characterized by oral enanthem, Maculopapular, a macular, or vesicular rashes on the hands and feet. This viral disease causes rashes or blisters in the mouth and on the palms of hands and soles of feet. It also causes blisters in the mouth at the back of throat. Usually children under the age of 10 are most likely to be at risk for hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Also, the incubation period for hand-foot-and-mouth disease usually is 3 to 7 days. A person starts developing symptoms of hand-foot-and-mouth disease 3-7 days after being exposed to the virus. Symptoms for hand-foot-and-mouth disease may vary from children to children. Some of the major symptoms include: blisters in mouth usually at the back of throat, small blisters in diaper area, on sole of feet and palm of hands, rashes on arms and legs, high fever, lack of appetite and others. It is mandated to get the children diagnosed if a child below age of 5 shows the above mentioned symptoms.

A physical examination is conducted to diagnose the rashes, which is unique to hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Along with the rash examination, throat culture or stool sample is also extracted for laboratory testing of HFMD. Hand, foot and mouth disease treatment drugs are capable of extreme performance and allow significant recovery, thus contribute majorly to the revenue generation in hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market. However, treatment for HFMD majorly depends on how severe the condition is, child’s symptoms, age, and overall health of a person. This illness is usually not treated with antibiotics or other commercial drugs at a large level as the goal of treatment is to reduce symptoms which can be done using home remedies. It is advised to drink cold fluids in order to soothe mouth pain. Drugs such as acetaminophen, paracetamol or ibuprofen are given to reduce fever and discomfort. Mouth rinse or sprays containing pain reliever are used to reduce mouth pain. However, drugs such as aspirin are not recommended for children as it may cause Reye syndrome.

The hand, foot and mouth disease treatment is broadly used to treat sore conditions in mouth, hand or feet of children caused by Coxsackievirus A16 or enterovirus A71, that experience greater demand, thus generating large revenues in the hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market. Hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market on the basis of drug type is classified into acetaminophen, paracetamol and ibuprofen. However, the main distribution channel for hand, foot and mouth disease treatment include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, e-commerce and others. On the other hand, Hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market is gaining profit due to rising incidence of chronic diseases in the children below age 10 across the globe. A large number of preventive vaccines to prevent children from HFMD are still under clinical trials. Some of the preventive measures to reduce the risk of getting infected with HFMD causing virus includes washing hands for 20 seconds after changing diaper, practice hygiene and cleanliness, avoid close contact with the infected person, disinfect frequently touched surfaces by infected person, and others. Hand, foot and mouth disease treatment consist of various over-the-counter pain relievers and fever reducer drugs and registers a significant revenue growth in the hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market. The growing incidence of children acquiring this viral infection causing HFMD is further anticipated to drive the revenue generation in hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market over the forecast period.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6922

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Treatment: Market Dynamics

Growing awareness regarding hand, foot and mouth disease treatment among people, availability of cost effective drugs in the market, and high prevalence of viral infection causing HFMD in children across the globe is expected to be the key factor driving growth of hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market. The growing footprint of pharmaceutical manufacturers in the APAC region coupled with growing economic burden for hand, foot and mouth disease in Asia Pacific countries is expected to drive the demand for hand, foot and mouth disease treatment drugs, thereby generating more revenues in hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market. Also, developed healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness programs for HFMD and increasing funding for clinical trials on hand, foot and mouth disease treatment drugs are some other factors propelling the growth of hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market. Also, ease in FDA approvals for HFMD drugs in clinical trial phase is further expected to drive the growth of hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market. However, risk of acquiring other diseases such as Reye syndrome on consumption of pain relief drugs such as Aspirin is one of the major factor restraining the hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market growth.

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Treatment Market: Overview

Based on drug type, Acetaminophen registers the highest demand in the hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market owing to the less side effects registered with usage of this drug as compared to others. Hand, foot and mouth disease treatment found major usage in management of blisters in mouth and rashes on hands and feet. Rising prevalence of viral infections in children below age 10 and growing economic burden caused by HFMD is one of the major factor driving the demand of hand, foot and mouth disease treatment drugs for early management of viral infection in children, thereby fueling the hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market over the globe.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6922

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to hold largest shares in the global hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market primarily due to growing prevalence of HFMD in children in APAC region coupled with Asia Pacific being the most vulnerable area for a number of outbreaks of EV71 HFMD. North America followed by Western Europe registers the second largest revenue share in global hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market worldwide followed by Japan.

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global hand, foot and mouth disease treatment market are Adimmune Corp., CJ HealthCare Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology Co Ltd., Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd. and others.