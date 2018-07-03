Potato Protein Market by Application, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2026

Predominant use of potato in the global food industry has prompted several food investigators and biotech scientists in studying its nutritional value. The arrival of potato protein has been instrumented by advancements in food technology and a soaring demand for protein-rich foods. Increasing inclination of consumers toward plant-based proteins has further propelled the consumption of potato protein. New production techniques and experimental trials are being conducted to enhance the production of potato proteins for large-scale production. However, low awareness among consumers and complexities in techniques involved with production of potato proteins has deterred the growth of the global potato protein market.

Transparency Market Research observes that these factors will continue to inhibit the growth of the global potato protein market for the foreseeable future. According to the report, the global market for potato proteins is expected to witness a moderate growth at 3.6% CAGR in terms of value, during the forecast period, 2017-2026. It has been estimated that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 150 Mn worth of potato protein will be consumed across the globe.

High Demand for Protein Concentrates to Spearhead Market Growth

The report estimates that throughout the forecast period, the sales of potato protein concentrates will outpace the sales of potato protein isolates. High demand for dietary consumption of protein concentrates is expected to drive the demand for potato protein concentrates in the near future. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, over US$ 86 Mn worth of potato protein concentrates will be consumed globally. In addition, the report also reveals that potato protein concentrates will register a healthy value CAGR compared to potato protein isolates.

Animal Feed Applications to Register Impressive Traction in terms of Value during 2017-2026

On the basis of applications, the report has observed that potato protein will be predominantly used to make animal feed in the future. Animal feed production is expected to account for more than 20% of the market value throughout the forecast period. The report also observes that potato proteins will find lucrative application in production of dairy products. Their nutritional value enables diary product manufacturers in extending the energy content of their products. In addition, low prices of potato protein make them suitable for large-scale dairy product manufacturing. Over the forecast period, diary product applications of potato protein are expected to translate a revenue growth at 4.8% CAGR.

Key Producers

Roquette, Solanic BV (AVEBE Group), Omega Protein Corporation, Agrana, Kerry Group plc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Südstärke, KMC Ingredients, Peppes Group, AKV Langholt, Meelunie, and Emsland Group have been identified as the global leaders in production of potato protein. These companies have been extensively profiled in the report, and are expected to instrument the market’s growth through 2026. Adopting latest product techniques will be prioritized by these companies. Several potato protein market participants are also expected to work towards making the procurement of raw potatoes and ingredients more cost-effective in the near future.

Europe to Remain Key Consumer Marketplace for Potato Proteins

European consumers will continue to adopt potato protein in their dietary lifestyles. In addition, several potato protein market players are based in the UK, Spain and other parts of the Europe. Through 2026, Europe will represent the largest consumer marketplace for potato proteins. By the end of the forecast period, Europe’s potato protein market is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 50 Mn.