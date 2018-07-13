Alfa Plumbing Services Provides Multiple Ways to Clear Clogged Drains

Alfa Plumbing Services talks about fixing drain blockages, especially in kitchen sinks. But for more difficult problems, the company recommends professional assistance.

[PASADENA, 2018] – Clogged drains commonly happen in the kitchen sink because homeowners often use it. This can lead to a variety of problems, according to Alfa Plumbing Services. The plumbing company says DIY projects can resolve some issues, but hiring the services of licensed plumbers is still the better choice.

The Common Causes of Clogged Drains

Drains clog due to various reasons. Alfa Plumbing Services says that hair gathering in drain pipes over time is the most common cause of clogs. Food waste going down the drain is another reason that water fails to flow through the pipes.

Aside from hair and food waste, soap can also affect drainage. The traditional soap, made with fat or grease, leaves a hard residue once it mixes with minerals in the water. The soap scum not only stains fittings but also clogs pipes.

Clearing Clogs

Alfa Plumbing Services suggests using the drain claw in cleaning clogged drains. Homeowners can buy the affordable drain cleaning equipment anywhere. The device can clear blockages with a few attempts, in a matter of minutes.

Pouring extremely hot water mixed with 1/3 cup of vinegar and 1/3 cup of baking soda can also unclog drains. The concoction can help melt the stubborn residue down the pipes.

The plumbing company strongly disapproves of using chemical drain cleaners because they can be extremely poisonous and highly corrosive.

Alfa Plumbing Services shares, “In many situations, a sink related issue might be a straightforward DIY project, although with the more difficult issues it might benefit to hire the services of the licensed plumber.”

