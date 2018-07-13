Document Imaging Scanner Market: Future Forecast Assessed on the basis of how the Market is Predicted to Grow

Document imaging or electronic imaging is a technology that enables users to scan hard copy documents into computer system and store them digitally. These technologies also enable the users to enter metadata into the system and utilize storage technology for saving the digital version of the document. Document imaging systems can be in several forms such as microfilm, printers, copiers, facsimile machines, document scanners, multifunction printers, archive writers and computer output microfilm (COM).

It can also be used in the form of enterprise content management. Previously, the content management technology term or document imaging was used in swap with document image management as industries tried to separate themselves from reprographic and micrographic technologies. Imaging remains a major focal point for businesses as they modernize processes in search of speed, growth, and agility. Moreover, improved efficiencies also generate competitive advantage and better customer satisfaction.

Distributed scanning is expected to gain market growth in the coming years as it provides several benefits to the organizations such as it reduces unit costs and the organization saves time as well as money for transporting documents to a particular centralized location. Also, the risks of losing or compromising documents are being reduced, and the digitized information is made available to the users much faster.

The key factors that are driving the growth of document imaging scanner market include the adoption of compliance initiatives and the need for reduction in expenses which has led tohigh investment in improving document processing. Document imaging solutions generate substantial sales potential for the resellers, especially when it is considered as a standalone solution. To be more effective, the document imaging solutions are considered a part of larger infrastructure strategy. This solution supports other client’s operations such as document storing, security, as well as market analytics.

The increasing demand for network scanners has also been driving the growth of document imaging scanner market. The data captured with the help of document imaging solutions would become a major part of business analytics. The scanned documents are used in big data analytics, no matter if the content is being converted by optical character recognition or is an image.

The cloud is significantly becoming an important and flexible extension to enterprises, for more data storage and accelerates workflows as a part of image capture. The image capture would considerably be used for storing as well as sharing business-critical documents and images as a part of the workflow. Furthermore, the document imaging solutions support common standards such as TWAIN and, HTML5, which makes it easier for sharing captured images across the applications and in between environments.

The players in this market are focusing on developing new products in order to strengthen their market position. In February 2014, Newgen Software, Inc. launched the OmniScan 3.0 which was the latest version of its scanning software application. The new featured version consisted of connectors that allowed the user to scan the documents directly to SAP or SharePoint. OmniScan 3.0 also offered influential document quality analysis as well as image correction abilities.

Some of the major participants in the document imaging scanner market include Epson America, Inc., Newgen Software, Inc., Fujitsu Technology Solutions, Hewlett Packard Company, Canon, Inc., and Eastman Kodak Company.