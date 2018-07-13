Research Deliver Insight into Global Mobile Encryption Market

Summary:

This report studies the Encryption software used for Mobile market. Mobile device encryption offers an easy fix for the problem of data breaches, which are the top threat posed by lost or stolen smartphones and tablets.

Encryption software is software that uses cryptography to make digital information difficult to read. Practically speaking, people use cryptography today to protect the digital information on their Mobile device as well as the digital information that is sent to other device over the Internet. As software that implements secure cryptography is complex to develop and difficult to get right, most computer users make use of the encryption software that already exists rather than writing their own.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Mobile Encryption market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market and splits the Mobile Encryption market by product type and applications/end industries.

Especially in recent years, the rapid development of mobile Internet, mobile terminals occupy people’s lives, followed by the mobile application security issues have gradually attracted people’s attention. The more advanced science and technology, the more we should pay attention to security issues.

With the widespread use of smartphones and tablets in business today, malware constantly infringes upon the interests of consumers, such as mobile payment security issues, personal information security.

The global Mobile Encryption market is valued at 960 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 2590 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Encryption.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

McAfee(Intel Corporation)

Blackberry

T-Systems International

ESET

Sophos

Symantec Corp

Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd.

Dell

IBM

Mobileiron

BeiJing Zhiyou Wang’an Tech. Co. Ltd

CSG,Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Proofpoint, Inc.

Silent Circle

Adeya SA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type covers

Disk Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare & Retail

Government and Public Sector

Telecommunications and IT

Other

