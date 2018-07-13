Vanishing Bone Disease Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

Vanishing bone disease also known as Gorham-stout syndrome is a rare disease characterized by progressive bone loss (osteolysis) and the proliferation of lymphatic vessels which leads to the destruction and absorption of bone. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, but it is considered to be caused due to improper development of the lymphatic system. Additionally, the bones affected by the disease are prone to osteopenia and fracture. Moreover, Gorham’s disease is extremely rare and can occur at any age, though it is most often recognized in children and young adults.

The increasing incidence of the disease is the key driver for the market growth. According to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NIH), in 2016, the number of cases of vanishing bone disease reported ranged from 64 to 200 cases. Moreover, increase in research and development activities by prominent players and rising government funding’s are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, according to the U.S. FDA, rare diseases or disorder affects an approximate 200,000 people in the United States. Furthermore, ongoing research for the development of effective therapeutic intervention is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Despite the drivers, lack of awareness of the disease in developing economies, high treatment cost restrains the market growth. Furthermore, challenges in diagnosis of the disease in the patient pool may hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players for Vanishing Bone Disease Market:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB, C. R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Vygon S.A. Medtronic plc., Cook Medical, Smiths Medical, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Merck & Co., Sanofi-Aventis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Novartis International AG are some prominent players in this market.

Segments for Global Vanishing Bone Disease Market:

The global vanishing bone disease market is segmented on the basis of the diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is classified as x-rays, CT scans, MRIs, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, and others.

The global vanishing bone disease market on the basis of treatment is segmented as medical therapy and radiation therapy. The medicine therapy is segmented into bisphosphonates, vitamin D, interferon, a-2b interferon, calcium, adrenal extracts, androgen, bleomycin, and others. The radiation therapy is further segmented into chest drainage, thoracic duct ligation, pleurodesis, pleurectomy, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global vanishing bone disease market is segmented as Hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Vanishing Bone Disease Market:

The global vanishing bone disease market consists of four regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region holds the major share of the global vanishing bone market, owing to the existing well-established healthcare system, increasing occurrences of rare diseases. For instance, according to the National Institute of Health, rare disorders that affect approximately 30 million people in the United States.

Europe holds the second position in the global vanishing bone disease market. It is expected that the government support towards research & development expenditure and rising incidences of rare diseases is likely to drive the European vanishing bone disease market. Additionally, according to the European Commission, rare diseases comprises 5000 to 8000 life-threatening or chronically debilitating diseases which together affect from 27 and 36 million people in the European Union.

The Asia Pacific, vanishing bone disease market, consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific. The increasing healthcare expenditure, rising occurrences of rare diseases, and growing bone disorders, technological advancements in interventional radiology segment are factors that drive the market growth. For instance, in February 2018, Elekta AB received clearance from China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) for its Leksell Gamma Knife Icon radiosurgery system. With this approval, the company focuses on the expansion of its radiosurgery product portfolio.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, the low incidence rate of the disease and poor medical facilities.

