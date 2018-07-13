Visit Niagara Falls with your love and book a leading hotel for the stay

The following press release will give you a complete overview of the leading hotel that provides tourists with a congenial stay and excellent services.

If you have plans to take the love of your life on a romantic getaway trip, then you must make a plan to visit Niagara Falls which is an amazing city with a wide range of attractions. When it comes to packing the bags and leaving to spend some good time, you should think about booking a hotel room to avoid the hassle that you may have to face after reaching the place. There is one more benefit of booking a room in advance, you will get enough time to search and select the best hotel deals. While making the search, consider some important factors such as your budget, quality services, clean environment, and friendly staff. If you consider these factors, then you will certainly end up getting a modern designed room in a top-rated hotel.

Do you have the desire to make this trip an unforgettable experience for your partner? If yes, then book a comfy room at Microtel Inn & Suites. It can be excellent choice because of its convenient location. All the major attractions are quite close to our hotel, and it will make you visit all the tourist locations easily. By choosing our place, you will get a chance to spend some quality time with your partner inside an aesthetically designed room. When you are on a romantic getaway, then our king size bed hot tub suite will be perfect for you. All our rooms are equipped with excellent facilities that include flat screen television, coffee maker, hairdryer, etc.

Apart from this, you can also enjoy all our modern amenities such as free hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, meeting room, business center, fitness center, and many others. And one of the best things is that the public transportation services are close to the hotel. You do not have to do struggle to commute from one place to another. To book a room at one of the best hotels in Niagara Falls Boulevard NY, you can visit our website and browse the gallery to choose the best-suited one. So, what are you waiting for? Make a reservation for the relaxing room now!

PR Contact

ADDRESS

7726 Niagara Falls

Blvd Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Phone: (716) 283-5000

Website: – www.microtelniagarafalls.com