Global Conjugate Vaccine Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

The global conjugate vaccine market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period 2018-2023. Conjugate vaccines are similar to recombinant vaccines manufactured by the combination of two different components. Conjugate vaccines, however, are made by pieces from the coats of bacteria. These coats are chemically linked to a carrier protein, and the combination is used as a vaccine. Conjugate vaccines are used to create a more powerful, combined immune response from infectious diseases. The vaccines currently in use for children against pneumococcal bacterial infections are made using this technique. Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) Vaccine, pneumococcal vaccine and meningococcal vaccine are some of the examples of conjugate vaccines.

The factors fuelling the growth of the conjugate vaccine market includes the increasing demand of meningococcal vaccines and pneumococcal. The increasing prevalence of infectious disease and rising awareness is estimated to boost the growth of the market. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, the highest mortality cases reported were due to vaccine preventable diseases. High-income countries accounting for 87% of the population of have pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in their immunization schedules, whereas only 2% had pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in their immunization schedules among the total population of low-income countries.

The global conjugate vaccine market is segmented on the basis of product type, disease and pathogen type and patient type. On the basis of product type, the global conjugate vaccine market is bifurcated into multivalent conjugate vaccines and monovalent conjugate vaccines. The monovalent conjugate vaccines segment is one of the largest segment due to the high awareness and high-quality vaccines provided by key players. On the basis of disease, the global conjugate vaccine market can be segmented into meningococcal, diphtheria tetanus pertussis, influenza, pneumococcal, and others. On the basis of pathogen type, the global conjugate vaccine market segmented into combination conjugate vaccine, viral conjugate vaccine, and bacterial conjugate vaccine. On the basis of patient type, the market segmented into adult conjugate vaccine and pediatrics conjugate vaccine. The pediatrics conjugate vaccine segment has a potential market due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases among children.

Companies contributing to the growth of the global conjugate market include Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Neuron Biotech, Merck & Co., Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc. CSL Behring, Biological E, and Bharat Biotech and others.

The global conjugate vaccine market can be segmented geographically into, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world. North America is expected to be the most attractive market for conjugate vaccine during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for pneumococcal, meningococcal vaccines, and other conjugate vaccines. Asia Pacific is projected to increase during the forecast period owing to increasing immunization initiatives by organizations such as GAVI and World Health Organization in emerging economies such as India and China. Increasing focus of major players on the market in India and governmental initiatives for infectious diseases are likely to fuel the demand for the conjugate vaccines in the region.

