All That You Want to Know About Permanent Makeup

Summary: The present article deals with everything that you may want to know about Permanent Makeup, who needs this make up and all that this make up deals with.

You may have come across the term permanent make up but do you know that it covers only lips and eyes. The make-up is designed basically to imitate a freshly applied make up on your eyes and lips. The makeup is done with the help of tattoo pen which is used for injecting permanent link deep into the skin. The whole procedure may take about half an hour to complete 2 hours.

Sometimes a local anesthetic is also used for numbing the areas where makeup is to be done which may result in temporary redness or swelling before it gets healed. Top celebrities, models, and actresses choose permanent makeup but it can be done by anyone.

Who all Needs Permanent Makeup?

It is not meant for women alone, men can also get it done. It is a great time saver and Permanent makeup for full lips is the most popular one. The makeup can be used for cosmetic enhancements. Besides the popular permanent eyebrows, eyeliners and lip-liners, the makeup is used for camouflaging scars, for enhancement of hairline for areola restoration and others.

People with age spots, noticeable freckles or discoloration of skin can go in for this makeup. Using this makeup trick, stretch mark and birthmarks can also be concealed. Sometimes, chemotherapy turns your skin dull and scary, it is meant for chemotherapy patients, people who have sensitive skin, burnt skin patients and for all those who for some reason cannot apply makeup.

Some of the Common Procedures:

Lips:

Lip Liner pigmentation is meant for enhancing the lip color and you can make your own choice. The makeup uplifts your lips, fills and hence the shape and size of your lips change also. You can go for the bright colors or choose a natural look.

Eyebrows:

This is also a popular permanent make up trick where you can thicken your brow line if you want a fuller brow. Microblading in Portland is increasing in popularity. It is the best way to get rid of sparse, over-waxed or overtly tweezed eyebrows.

