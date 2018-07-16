Corporate Travel – Is It Time to Centralize Your Program Again?

The recent past has seen various changes in corporate travel. The most important and significant one being the advent of easy access to airfares and hotel prices via internet. Since more and more corporate travellers found value and better control over their schedules by using internet to book, many organisations started opting for their employees to book their travel on their own. This step however led them to lose quite a bit of control and finances and a loss of productivity too.

While online travel booking has various advantages, there are still travellers complaining how difficult an online booking can be, how even when using the medium of internet they are not sure if they are getting the best possible rates. Due to a lack of trust between organisation and travel provider, these issues arise.

This makes the need for a specific online booking engine for corporates even more critical. A collaboration between your organisation and chosen travel management will prove to be beneficial for your company and you will be able to relate to the constantly changing corporate travel environment.

A corporate hotel booking portal is the answer to many of today’s problems faced in corporate travel. It will give a comeback to centralized travel bookings but at the same time maintain the ease of booking through the medium of internet and give the organisation a better hold on prices and costs. The awareness in terms of online travel booking and travel management has given birth to various corporate hotel booking sites that offer you guaranteed savings on your hotel bookings. Since these websites have special rates for only registered clients, the organisations also have the advantage of keeping the cost hidden for any reason if they wish to. On the other hand, it makes it easier for the traveller to keep the level of control they would like will still having to book the hotel through a corporate channel.

The benefits of centralised travel booking through a corporate channels are many, here is a glimpse of some of them:

• Access to airline and hotel discount programs through agency and provider contracts

• Centralized booking allows travellers to be more organized and efficient

• Unused tickets can be tracked and hotel cancellation policies can be managed

• Centralized billing of hotels and car rentals

• More efficient booking processes

• Effective customer service for the inevitable changes and issues that come up with business travel

• Customized and centralized financial and accounting reports

