SRM Student George Bagged Dell Campassador of the Year

Chennai: Blessin George Varghese, currently a second year B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering student of SRM Institute of Science And Technology, Chennai has bagged the first rank among 4000 competitors in Dell’s Campus Ambassador Program. This is SRM IST’s first title in the competition. Dell Campassador is one of its kind students outreach program in which students are given a chance to test their overall skill sets and also to get a peek into the corporate world. It is initiated in association with Microsoft’s Windows 10.

Blessin applied for the program online in his first semester and had to clear an aptitude test, followed by several levels of interviews. Then, he had to complete several competitions and tasks in order to keep himself ahead of the rest. Blessin was named the first quarter topper too. He is from Idukki, Kerala and is currently pursuing his undergraduate degree and research. He is also a part of Developer Student Clubs-initiated by Google Developers. His interest lies in the area of performance oriented computing by improving hardware’s capabilities.

During his free time, he takes coding classes for students in the higher secondary section. In midst of these, he proposed an idea of a “Smart Electricity Meter based on Android” and was ranked first for this competition too. He won an opportunity to intern at YourStory Bangalore for this. For the fully presentation based “My PC, My Story” competition, he was invited to Dell Office at Bangalore and won the 2nd position in same. Also, he proposed the idea of a high performance laptop which is called “Model X” for the Dell Design Wars Challenge. He was announced as theprogram’s overall winner during the Grand Finale at the Dell Office in Bangalore on 20th of June. Also, he won an opportunity to intern at Dell. He has won several competitions and scholarships in the field of technology from his school level. “Confidence, deeper thoughts and out of the box thinking is what helped me to achieve this” – he says.