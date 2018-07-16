Stay at the good holiday hotel near Outer Banks to enjoy your vacation

This press release will tell you about a good holiday hotel near Outer banks which offers the excellent amenities and home-like comfort to travelers.

Do you want to enjoy a leisure vacation with your family or friends at the wonderful location? If yes, then you should plan a visit to the Outer Banks which is a major tourist destination all around the world. There are several beaches, seashores, and museums available there to explore. When you are excited to enjoy these point of interests, there will be the need of visiting this place and staying there for a few days. To make this vacation indelible, you will require booking a hotel that can provide you with the complete comfort and the amazing services. Several hotels can come across you to choose from. But you can make a selection of the good hotel by searching for the desired place via online sources.

When you are going to visit Outer Banks, there is the Elizabethan Inn available to offer the great hospitality. In our accommodation, we have 78 guest rooms and two suites so that you can make a good choice. The best thing is that each room is appointed with the classic furnishings, soothing color palettes, and newly renovated bathrooms with tile floors and granite countertops. If you stay at our leading accommodation, then our contemporary comforts such as complimentary Wi-Fi, iPod compatible radios, flat-screen televisions with DirecTV, and Showtime will make you have the perfect vacation.

Apart from this, you can get the chance to select the room featuring Jacuzzi tubs, kichenettes, and living rooms. When you are expecting on-property amenities, you will be thrilled to know that there is an outdoor pool with gazebo, heated indoor competition-sized pool, patio with barbecue grills, full gym and weight room, sauna, business center, and 500 square feet function room etc. Being a highly regarded holiday hotel near Outer Banks, we allow our guests to choose a room from our non-smoking queen bedroom, non-smoking king bedroom, apartment, and king specialty. No matter which room you choose, each can provide you with the quality.’

If you have made up your mind to book your stay at our hotel, then you can do it with a few clicks. So, go online and book a relaxing room now!

ELIZABETHAN INN

814 N US Hwy 64 / P. O. Box 2088,

Manteo, NC 27954, USA

Contact No: 252-473-2101

Website: – www.elizabethaninn.com