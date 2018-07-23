Interactive Whiteboard Market Growth Rate, Business Strategy, Key Trends and Revenue Analysis 2023

Market Scenario

The global interactive whiteboard market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for cloud-based interactive whiteboard across various end users. The market has gained a considerable acceleration due to the growing demand for gamification and digital classrooms and increasing popularity of interactive whiteboard with artificial intelligence.

The global Interactive Whiteboard Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and large industry competitors. Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, The Ricoh Company, Ltd., Google LLC, Cisco System, Inc., Microsoft Corporation are a few major players in the global interactive whiteboard market. On May 16, 2018, Microsoft Corporation unveiled a new product in their portfolio — Surface Hub 2 interactive whiteboard featuring a 4K+ 50.5” touchscreen display and supported tiling. Microsoft is offering this product especially for professionals to work creatively and collaboratively.

By technology, the infrared technology is expected to hold the largest share of the global interactive whiteboard market. This is owing to the increasing adoption of virtual learning courses and e-learning and the growing penetration of digital vision touch technology. This technology offers touch-sensitive displays which enables the freedom of learning activities. This technology is attached with digital cameras and software that control contact of a finger, stylus, and pointer on a display.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6087

Segmentation of Global Interactive Whiteboard Market

The global interactive whiteboard market is segmented by types, technology, screen size, end-user, and region. by type the market is segmented into interactive ceramic board, IR Boards, and EM Boards. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into infrared, resistive membrane, ultrasonic, electromagnetic, and laser scanner. Based on the screen size, the market is segmented into Up to 69”, 70” to 90” and Above 90”. Based on the end users, the market is segmented into education, corporate, government and others. The Education segment is further segmented into Pre-K-12 and higher education. The market is covered across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global interactive whiteboard market are Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), The Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan), Google LLC (U.S.), Cisco System, Inc. (U.S.), Smart Technologies Corporation (U.S.) and Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global interactive whiteboard market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the increasing demand for interactive whiteboard in the education sector. North America is followed by the European region, where the market of interactive whiteboard is gaining momentum due to increasing adoption of intelligent whiteboards in Pre-K-12 and higher education. Whereas, in Asia Pacific countries including China, Japan, and India among others, the market is also growing due to advancements in the electronics industry.

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Consulting Service Providers

System integrators

Interactive Whiteboard Solution Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Technology Providers

Interactive Whiteboard Providers

Universities and research organizations

Investors and venture capitalists

Industry News:

May 2018: Acer Inc., a Taiwan based multinational hardware and Electronics Company, introduced a new school program that supports schools to implement a new teaching and learning environments. The software solutions and apps are designed to support always-connected learning environments, including Acer Smart Touch that turns any flat surface into an interactive whiteboard and DADA that helps to deploy education Apps on Android tablets.

February 2017: IBM Corp. entered into partnership agreement with The Ricoh Company, Ltd. to introduced an interactive whiteboard that leverages the power of supercomputer and its artificial intelligence. This whiteboard translates verbal communications in real time into a multitude of languages.

January 2017: Cisco System, Inc. launched Spark Board, incorporated with interactive whiteboard capabilities, for whiteboard-based collaboration and Spark Meetings to offer a new way of understanding and developing the learning skill among people.

The Global Interactive Whiteboard market is expected to grow with a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/interactive-whiteboard-market-6087

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Interactive Whiteboard Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Interactive Whiteboard Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Interactive Whiteboard Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Interactive Whiteboard Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 The Middle East & Africa Interactive Whiteboard Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Latin America Interactive Whiteboard Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 7 Global Interactive Whiteboard By Technology Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table 8 North America Interactive Whiteboard By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 9 Europe Interactive Whiteboard By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 10 Asia Pacific Interactive Whiteboard By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 11 The Middle East & Africa Interactive Whiteboard By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 12 Latin America Interactive Whiteboard By Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 13 Global Interactive Whiteboard By Type Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table 14 North America Interactive Whiteboard By Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 15 Europe Interactive Whiteboard By Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 16 Asia Pacific Interactive Whiteboard By Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 17 The Middle East & Africa Interactive Whiteboard By Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 18 Latin America Interactive Whiteboard By Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 19 North America Interactive Whiteboard For Technology Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com