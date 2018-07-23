Media Advisory – Global Experts in Ceramic Technologies to Gather in Singapore to Drive Sustainable Development

19 July 2018

Global Experts in Ceramic Technologies to Gather in Singapore to Drive Sustainable Development

Premier CMCEE conference to be held in Singapore for the first time to break new grounds in ceramic materials and components research related to energy and environmental applications

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) will hold the 12th International Conference on Ceramic Materials and Components for Energy and Environmental Applications (CMCEE) from 23 to 27 July, 2018 at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Singapore. The conference will be a focal point for global exchange of knowledge, expertise and ideas in ceramic technologies to contribute to sustainable development.

Dr. Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources will grace the official opening ceremony as the Guest-of-Honour. She will address close to 700 delegates from academia, industry and research institutions from more than 46 countries around the world.

Advanced ceramic materials, due to their superior functional properties, could provide solutions to major energy and environmental challenges brought about by unprecedented global population growth. CMCEE 2018 will feature close to 800 technical presentations targeted at addressing key challenges and opportunities in research, development, engineering, manufacturing and applications of ceramic materials.

Conference Highlights

• Plenary sessions by: Dr. Shunpei Yamazaki, Founder & President, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co., Ltd., Japan; Prof. Alexander Michaelis, Fraunhofer Institute of Ceramic Technologies and Systems, IKTS, Dresden, Germany; Prof. Jean Marie Tarascon, Collège de France in Paris, France; and Prof. Cato Laurencin, University of Connecticut, USA.

• Five symposia tracks covering the following topics: Ceramics for Energy Conversion, Storage and Distribution Systems; Ceramics for Energy Conservation and Efficiency; Ceramics for Environmental Systems; Cross-Cutting Materials Technologies; and Technology, Society and Sustainability.

• CMCEE 2018 Conference Dinner on 26 July, 6:30pm to 9pm, with Mr. Heng Chee How, Senior Minister of State for Defence, as the Guest-of-Honour who will also present the IES Prestigious Engineering Achievement Award (PEAA) 2018.

Media Invitation – CMCEE 2018 Opening Ceremony

Date: Monday, 23 July 2018

Time: 8.30am to 12.30pm (Registration starts at 8.00am)

Guest-of-Honour: Dr Amy Khor

Senior Minister of State for Ministry of Environment and Water Resources

Venue: Level 3, Summit 1

Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre

