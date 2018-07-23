Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Key Players Global Analysis and Outlook To 2027

Circuit Breaker Market Report: Overview
In 2016, renewable energy spread to a growing number of developing and emerging economies, some of which have become important markets. The renewable energy sector employed 9.8 million people in 2016, an increase of 1.1% over 2015. By technology, solar PV and biofuels provided the largest numbers of jobs. Employment shifted further towards Asia, which accounted for 62% of all renewable energy jobs (not including large-scale hydropower), led by China. In 2016, World Energy Council quoted that, hydropower accounted for about 30% of the total global installed power generating capacity and about 23% of total global electricity produced. The tremendous yearly addition in capacity of renewable energy is certainly boosting the renewable energy globally. The development of community renewable energy projects continued in 2016, but the pace of growth in some countries is in decline. In a new trend, such projects have begun to expand into energy retailing (supply), storage and demand-side management.
The global renewable energy market is regionally divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. At present, the global market for renewable energy is dominated by Asia Pacific owing to the mandates issued by governments of many nations for minimizing the emissions of greenhouse gas. Europe is predicted to be the second largest market for renewable energy owing to the advancement in the technology and the availability of new forms of energy across the region. Ocean energy and offshore wind energy are two of the forms of renewable energy sources in Europe.
Top Key Players:-
Some of the key players in the Renewable energy market are Calpine Corporation, Enel Green Power,Vestas Wind Power A/S, Pelamis Wave Power and Yingli Solar among others.
Renewable Energy Global Market – Segmentation
The scope of global renewable energy market is segmented into two major segments which are explained below:
By Type
- Solar Energy
- Wind Energy
- Geothermal Energy
- Bio Energy
- Hydropower Energy
- Others
By Application
- Automotive
- Construction
- Transportation
- Chemical & Petrol-Chemical
By End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Renewable Energy Market – Regional Analysis
The global renewable energy market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the Renewable Energy market mainly due to the favorable government regulations. The integration of renewable energy is expected to increase in the North American region providing the market with scope for further growth. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the other major regions for the Renewable Energy market due to boost in the manufacturing sector in these regions.
