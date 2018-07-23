The 53rd FHRAI Convention To Reward Best Practices In Hospitality Industy

Federation of Hotels & Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI), the single largest business & networking platform in the hospitality sector, is all set to reward the young industry professionals at their upcoming 53rd FHRAI Annual Convention, to be held at the Ramada Lucknow Hotel & Convention Centre from 20th – 22nd September 2018.

Broadly put under three categories as the Best Entrepreneur, Manager & Institute of the year, the awards are classified as given below:

A. Best Entrepreneur Awards- Best Young Hotelier, Restaurant Entrepreneur.

B. Best Manager Awards- Best Hotel General Manager, Luxury Hotel Manager (Upper Upscale, Midscale etc.), Hotel F&B / Banquet Manager, Best Chef, Hotel Front Office Manager/ Rooms Division Manager, Hotel House Keeper, Hotel Sales & Marketing Manager, Hotel Revenue Manager, Restaurant Manager (Hotel Restaurant, Standalone Restaurant), Hotel HR Manager, Security Manager and Hospitality Journalist.

C. Best Institution Awards- Best Hospitality Institute, Hotel Spa, Wellness Resort, Green Hotel (Luxury-Upper Upscale, Upscale and Midmarket) and Green Restaurant.

Mr Garish Oberoi, President, FHRAI stated that “These awards have been instituted by our association to encourage young industry professionals and recognize excellence, in the hospitality industry. Over the years, these awards have firmly established themselves as being among the most credible and coveted accolades in the industry.”

The selection criteria for these awards qualify for a certain parameters under each of these available categories. For instance, to qualify for the Green award the hotel must have in place system pertaining to Energy management, Water conservation, Waste water treatment and disposal, Solid waste disposal, Use of hazardous chemicals and non-biodegradable products, Air pollution and internal air quality & Noise pollution and Eco-friendly purchase policies etc.

Themed on Spiritual & Wellness Tourism, the Annual Convention offers an excellent opportunity for the delegates from across the country to network with top policy makers, captains of industry, top notch entrepreneurs, global experts and distinguished representatives from civil society. Around 1200 delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend this Convention, which includes prominent hoteliers and all major stakeholders from the Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

The last date for nomination is 23rd July 2018.

ABOUT FHRAI

“Federation of Hotels & Restaurant Association of India” (FHRAI) is the apex body of the Indian hospitality industry representing hotels, restaurants and associates, spanning the length and breadth of our vast country. Founded in 1955 by the legendary hotelier Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi, the organisation has diligently built on its glorious legacy and is today recognised as the pre-eminent national voice of our industry and is also proud to have played a seminal role in shaping the growth trajectory of India’s vibrant tourism sector. FHRAI enjoys the distinction of the being the third largest Hotel & Restaurant Industry Association in the world.” For further details please visit www.fhrai.com.