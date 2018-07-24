Data Catalog Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights:

In a digital world where data lives everywhere, data catalog acts as a valuable asset in information architecture. Data catalog is a service that enables the user to explore the required data sources, understand the explored data sources and assist the organization to achieve more value from their present investments. It bridges the gap between IT and other businesses, allowing everyone to contribute their insights. Data catalog also ensures data quality and data governance by allowing users to collaborate in a single self-service environment. Furthermore, it contains the business guidelines and best practices associated with data. This information can be shared by analysts or defined by an IT steward or Chief Data Officer to ensure the data accuracy.

Data is diverse and distributed across various divisions, applications, and data warehouses, and the process of getting data to the people and systems who need it is also growing in complexity. Data Catalog is an efficient and easy way to build and manage an index of all the data assets across the business. It helps the enterprises to build an intelligent model for the data which provides the metadata tags that make assets easy to find. Data Catalog makes it easy to understand how the data should be used, accessed, and managed. For instance, IBM Data Catalog helps enterprises unlock data so they can create intelligent data models, uncover insights, and ensure an effective team collaboration.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6128

Major Key Players

IBM (US),

Informatica (US),

Amazon Web Services (US),

Collibra (Belgium),

Waterline Data (US),

Alation (US),

Microsoft (US),

TIBCO Software (US),

Datawatch Corporation (US),

Alteryx (US),

Zaloni (US), and Tamr (US), among others. The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. Merger and acquisitions among various players are changing the market structure.

According to MRFR, The Global Data Catalog Market is expected to reach approximately USD 770 Million by 2023 growing at a ~24.8% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Segmentation

By component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution is sub-segmented into Standalone Solution and Integrated Solution.

Services is sub-segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

By Deployment, the market is segmented into On-premise and On Cloud.

By Consumer Type, the market is segmented into Business Intelligence Tools, Enterprise Applications and, Mobile and Web Applications.

By Organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and others

Regional Analysis

The global market for data catalog is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of data catalog market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the data catalog market during the forecast period as many organizations are shifting towards new and upgraded technologies with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies. Countries such as the U.S and Canada are expected to highly implement the data catalog solution due to the increasing demand for BI tools or visualization tool in this region. Also, North America has the presence of major data catalogs solution players such as IBM (US), Informatica (US), Amazon Web Services (US) and many more which is driving the growth of data catalog market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of automation, massive rise of data from all industry verticals, and increasing adoption of self-service analytics. The market in Asia Pacific is gaining momentum from various industries such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance among others. China, India, Japan and South Korea are the leading countries in APAC.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-catalog-market-6128

Target Audience