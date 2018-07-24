Looking For an Ideal Property to Stay In Mougins, France? Les Rosees is One of the Options you Must Check!

Planning to visit Mougins in Southeastern France and looking for a luxurious stay option? Well! There are so many options available that it becomes difficult to decide for the one and only stay option but if you want something different then Les Rosees is an ideal option. It is a 5 star luxurious guesthouse located in Mougins between Cannes and Grasse while being set in the Mediterranean garden offering a comfortable stay to guests. One can accommodate in high end guestrooms and suites that offer all kind of facilities to make the stay completely comfortable and memorable. The property is one of a kind that offers a peaceful escape on the Riviera while serving the requirement of romantic couples and family retreats as well. To know more about this stay option and the wide range of rooms and other services it offers to make the stay enjoyfull you can have a glance through the website lesrosses.com.

The attractive property has an old bastide that is 400 years old and has been renovated while making use of unique ancient restoration techniques. Apart from this you can also come across latest antique furniture France along with modern luxuries that provide guests a perfect Provencal experience while having a comfortable stay. You can spend time at the swimming pool, read your favorite book under olive tree, check out the Mediterranean rose garden, enjoy siesta on lounge chair while doing other activities that make you feel completely refreshed.

Les Rosees also serves regional as well as traditional Provencal dishes to serve the requirement of clients who are looking for delicious food options. You are sourced best dishes in the morning at the surrounding village markets. You can check out options for gastronomic restaurants in medieval village if you want to have something different.

All those who want spacious & contemporary Serguey suite to stay must approach Les Rosees, as it offers three different options for stay that include premium suites, family and romantic gipsy suites. Among all premium suites provides romantic Isadora and lofty Serguey suite that are contemporary and spacious offering best stay.

In case of any queries about the property you can approach Les Rosees directly, as email and phone details are available online.

Contact Us:

Les Rosees

Address: 238 Chemin de Font, Neuve, 06250, Mougins

Telephone: + 33 4 92 92 29 64

Fax: +33 4 92 92 29 88

Email: lesrosees@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.lesrosees.com/