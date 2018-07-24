Small business boost: 82 new businesses launch locally in 2017 with support from BECN

Cobourg, ON – May 9, 2018 – 82 new businesses launched.

24 businesses expanded.106 jobs created. $129,000 in grants distributed. These are just some of the numbers released this week by Northumberland County summarizing the impact of the Business & Entrepreneurship Centre (BECN) within the local small business community in 2017.

The BECN provides entrepreneurs that are thinking about, planning, starting or expanding a small business with a range of programs, services and micro grants to help them succeed. It also concentrates on developing youth entrepreneurs by involving more than 30 young people each year in three separate programs.

Chris Jalbert and Sarah Pelletier say support from the BECN was instrumental to getting their small batch tea company—Number E Tea, in Brighton—off the ground. “It is a pleasure working with such knowledgeable and extremely motivating people, receiving guidance, mentorship and

information as we continue to develop our business.”

Warden Mark Lovshin believes the BECN is instrumental in advancing small business and entrepreneurship development—a key component of the County’s Economic Development Master Plan. “The BECN offers many innovative programs and services that are unique to our community,” he remarks. “Council is proud of the work being done; it is directly contributing to a prosperous and vibrant Northumberland County.”

With four locations throughout the county, the BECN makes it is easy for local entrepreneurs to access the support and expertise they need to advance their business. For services, hours of operation and other

information, please visit https://www.becn.ca/.