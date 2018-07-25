Intimate Apparel Market Research Report by Opportunities, Growth and Analysis to 2022

Intimate Apparel Market is expected to register rapid growth at rising CAGR in forthcoming period. Intimate apparel for woman popularly denoted as lingerie are worn under the main apparel and its success relies famously on correct launch time, understanding the right trend and selecting the right distribution agency. Men’s apparel starts from 15 years of age and so does women. Similarly children apparel stands between 0-14 years. Women’s purchase of lingerie exceeds in comparison to men because of their desire to stay rooted to current trends in fashion and a penchant for spending more on inner wear than men.

Top Key Manufacturers of Intimate Apparel market are :-

• L Brands (Victoria’s Sectet)

• Hanes Brands

• Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

• American Eagle (Aerie)

• Wacoal

• Marks & Spencer

• Other

Intimate Apparel Market by Product Type:

• Type 1

• Type 2

• Other

Intimate Apparel Market by Applications:

• Application 1

• Application 2

• Other

Geographical Analysis of Intimate Apparel Market:-

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

The growth drivers to Intimate Apparel Market include personalization of bras to increase profile base imaginatively. Another driving factor for Intimate Apparel industry is the online segment which is the fastest growing segment with a high CAGR. Market restraints include entry of designer labels that will override the benefits derived out of markets for Intimate Apparel Market.

A liking for athletic wear is going to dominate future growth for woman’s lingerie and men’s innerwear comprising Intimate Apparel Market proclaiming big growth in the market. Men’s inner wear is slated to be the fastest moving segment during forecast period. Buyers belong to different age groups and they are 13-17 years, 18-35 years and 36 years and above. The above 36 years age group contributed to more than average spends on inner wear than any other age group because of larger spending profile and a relatively larger demographic among above 36 years group of men and woman.

Intimate wear are tagged as low-priced, medium-priced and high-priced and luxury segments where medium-priced nearly accounts for half of the market share because of favoring demographics. The growth of medium segment market can be attributed to e-commerce market, tech-enabled market, mobile-friendly consumers and rapid growth of internet. Asia Pacific is largest contributor to the Intimate Apparel Market followed by Europe and US accounting major shares jointly.

Segmentation of Intimate Apparel Market by product type includes upper innerwear, lower innerwear, shapewear and others. Segmentation by end-user includes woman’s apparel and men’s apparel. Segmentation by distribution channel includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, department stores and online retailers. The key players in the market include AEO Management, Fruit of the Loom, Jockeys, Hanesbrands, Chantelle, Hanky Panky, Embry Holdings, Lingerie-Factory, Triumph International, and PVH.

