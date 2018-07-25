Masking Tapes Market Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends 2025

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/masking-tapes-market.html

The report’s authors segregate the global masking tapes market based on adhesive type, backing material, application, end-user, and geography.

The report prepared by seasoned analysts discusses vital aspects along with market size and revenue projections that are likely to be observed in this market. Economic indices and social and political disturbances that impact growth of end-use industries have been duly considered in the making of this report.

Global Masking Tapes Market: Trends and Opportunities

At the forefront of driving the global masking tapes market is expansion of the building and construction sector. Due to the construction boom in several parts of the world, the building and construction sector displays a substantial demand for masking tapes for painting. While drafting tapes and ordinary household tapes are similar on several grounds, the former displays virtue of lower track. This helps to place construction blueprint to a drawing board, which later when removed does not damage the drawing.

In building and construction undertakings, the strength of tapes is gauged based on the duration they are placed for. Painting activities typically involve masking tapes to be placed for 7 to 14 days. On the other hand, tapes that are typically used for large number of days have less adhesive and are suitable for smooth surfaces such as wallpapers and newly-painted walls.

The growth of the automotive industry is also leading to an upsurge in the demand for masking tapes. Masking tapes are employed during painting, dent repairs, and several other activities in automobile manufacture and repair.

On the other hand, slow economic recovery after the 2008 slump, especially in parts of Latin America has negatively influenced the masking tapes market. The epicenter of the recession in Argentina and Brazil has hit automotive manufacturing in the region, which is a key end-user of masking tapes.

