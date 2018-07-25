Stryker Orthopedics Acknowledges the benefits of “Tios Self-service Portal system”!

Ballina/Killaloe, Ireland, June,18 – Stryker Orthopedics celebrates the deployment of the TIOS self-service portal as one of their best IT initiatives since last 12 months. Tios is a cloud based BRMS service which is frequently used as a self-service portal allowing the users to resolve ERP issues.

Tios has been offering its self-service portal system services to Stryker Orthopedics since early 2017 till date. It has continuously been dedicated to support Stryker’s day-to-day operations causing zero delays in their operations and productions.

Mr. Patrick Hayes shares how Tios have been supporting the Stryker firm of 33,000 employees since last one year till today. He says “The deployment of the TIOS self-service portal has been one of our best IT initiatives in the last 12 months. We started small and focused first on the pain points for IS where our resources were spending time working on repeat tasks. After the first couple of successes, the engagement by production personnel and office staff in the use of the new self-service tool occurred spontaneously, and best of all they began to propose a steady stream of new ideas to improve the system. New self-service options are easily added to the tool. The feedback from the business continues to be positive and enthusiastic after the first six months of using TIOS. It is worth mentioning as well that a benefit for the IT team was a reduction in the resources being dedicated to supporting day-to-day operations. This in turn freed up bandwidth and enabled the IT team to focus on value adding activities which has also improved the engagement of the IT team members. The system has paid-back any of the upfront investment within the first 6 months of operation.”

Mr. Paul Schmid, a senior engineer – “Tios allows me to seamlessly update production records in real time. It is a “one stop shop” for amending shop floor transactions that draw information from multiple databases, streamlining the process.”

Mark Gleeson, The production team leader – “I find Tios extremely useful in my daily work. The functions that help my work daily are the facility to reverse Bookings and also to print Shop Orders if for example the original Shop order didn’t print out in good quality. Overall a great system.”

Damien Cahill, Production Team Leader, GQO – “I am genuinely very happy with this new system – it has simplified the process, no more logging of IT tickets or emails requesting approval from Finance and delays in getting the transactions reversed. The system is very easy to use and the results are immediate and therefore there is no product waiting around.”

Mark Dillon, Synthetic Biomaterials Supply Planner – “Tios has eliminated the waste of waiting for IT requests to be processed. It is a Toolbox of options that is now essential to me running my daily business”

Albert Cummins, Production Team Lead – “The TIOS system has given me the tools that I need every day – to do my job. I now have the control to easily solve production issues during any shift and at any time. It provides a simple “one click” solutions to technical ERP system issues. With no risk to data integrity of the product!”

Siobhan Kennedy, Administrator – “I am finding the Tios system to be one of the most time saving systems I use presently. It is extremely user friendly and has the major advantage of gaining the final result almost instantly!”

These are the responses which Tios received from the employees who are using Tios Self-services portal at Stryker Orthopedics since a year. What makes Tios unique is its flexibility and ability to connect to multiple platforms within any given transactions. With today’s distributed databases Tios is truly a better and powerful feature.

