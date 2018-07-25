Viscosupplementation Market Estimated to Exhibit 5.7% CAGR through 2026

Increasing risk of obesity and aging population has given rise to the cases of knee osteoarthritis. Hence viscosupplementation or injection of hyaluronic acid is a medical process in which, fluid is injected in joint. Although viscosupplement is not an alternative to surgery in emergency cases, viscosupplement can be a good treatment for knee and other joint Osteoarthritis. Viscosupplement acts slowly but lasts longer. Also, some of the studies suggest that it may reduce the progression of osteoarthritis. Recent research has also proved viscosupplementation to be significantly effective in reducing pain. Hence, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug administration, various preparation of hyaluronic acid is now commercially available.

According to the report by Research Report Insights (RRI), viscosupplementation market in Russia is anticipated to register 6.0% CAGR during 2016-2026, owing to the less competition across product type. On basis of the product, three injection viscosupplementation is expected to register 68.8% share by 2026 end, exceeding the market value of $23.5 million. In Russia approx. 13% of adults suffer from osteoarthritis. Hence the demand for three injection viscosupplementation is rising.

Clinical experts develop AUC for use of Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Owing to the increasing and varied uses of HA, clinical experts developed Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) for using HA in osteoarthritis treatment. Limited coverage and lack of guidance of HA injections made it important to create appropriateness criteria. AUC was made with an objective to support decision making in using HA injection for knee osteoarthritis. This AUC can also help policy makers to more appropriately manage health care resources. However, more research needs to be done on basis of different levels of osteoarthritis severity.

Regardless of positive results and rising demand for HA treatment. Many practices across the U.S. are struggling to receive payer authorization to use HA injection to treat knee osteoarthritis.

Providers of HA injections also span various additional treatments including pain management, primary care sports medicine, interventional physiatry. Moreover, healthcare providers are focusing on providing nonoperative and general care for patients with knee osteoarthritis. Experts also expect this model of nonoperative care to become necessary in future, resulting in increased use of injection therapy.

However, studies also show that HA injection or treatment may work better for some people, but may be less effective in the case of sever osteoarthritis and in older adults. The researchers have also suggested that losing excess weight and exercise therapy can help people and ease symptoms of knee arthritis. Minor side-effects of HA injection is joint pain and swelling. However, more serious side-effects can also occur but are rear. Many researchers are still working on improving the solution for osteoarthritis.

Key Players: Key players such as Hyaltech, Croma-Pharma GmbH and TRB Chemedica contribute around 65% of the market share. Hyaltech alone grabs more than 40% market share