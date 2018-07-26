Future Electronics and President Robert Miller Congratulate Eileen Cafferty on Her 30th Anniversary

Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

The company’s President, Robert Miller, recently recognized Eileen Cafferty on the occasion of her 30-year anniversary with the organization.

Eileen began as an analyst in Future’s credit department, but it wasn’t the right fit for her. “While my degree was in accounting, my heart wasn’t,” she said. Within months, she moved over to sales, where she has been ever since.

“I’m so lucky to work with such a smart, caring, funny and talented group of people,” said Cafferty. “I’m forever grateful to my customers, who not only challenged me, but also rewarded me with their business… one in particular, they know who they are!”

Cafferty said she is grateful to work for a company that promotes being unique, confident and innovative.

When she’s not at work, Cafferty enjoys days at the beach and road trips with her husband Robert, and sharing laughs and smiles with friend and family. She’s also a big Warriors fan, and she’s hoping to enjoy another winning season from the team.

“I look forward to the coming years with excitement and enthusiasm,” she said. “Here’s to the next 30!”

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, has always considered his employees to be “the company’s greatest asset.” Future Electronics places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, free meal vouchers, and other gifts based on their length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

