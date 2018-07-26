Global Cardiac Biomarker Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The global cardiac biomarker market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2023. There are several drivers that are driving the cardiac biomarker market globally such as rise in the cardiovascular diseases, rise in the geriatric population, and technological development. Rise in the geriatric population and the rise in the cardiac vascular diseases are the major factors that affect the growth of the market as the biomarkers are utilized for detection of the cardiac problems. According to the World Health Organization, in 2015, around17.7 million of people died due to cardio vascular diseases out of these 7.4 million were affected due to coronary heart diseases and an approximately 6.7 million due to heart stroke. The cardiac biomarkers are utilized to detect and measure the risk factor associated with heart diseases. The cardiac biomarkers been successfully tested to provide more accurate prediction of heart failure after chest pain compared to more conventional methods. This is a major factor which may fuel the growth of the market. The market is also affected by technological development of cardiac biomarker.

The cardiac biomarker has been segmented on the basis of by type, by application and by location of testing. By type, the market is bifurcated into Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), troponins (T,I), myoglobin, natriuretic peptides( BNP& NT-proBNP), ischemia modified albumin and others. According to application, the market is bifurcated into myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis and others. By location of testing, the market is segmented into Point of care(POC) testing and laboratory testing.

Geographically, the worldwide cardiac biomarker showcase is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific market is considered to be the fastest growing market globally. The rise in the number of cardiovascular patients in the APAC region is considered to rise eventually that enable the cardiac biomarker market to grow. The North America and Europe are considered to be the dominating markets due to various factors such as high healthcare expenditure, development in the technology, support from government, and rise in the key players

The key players in the cardiac biomarker market Include Abbott Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickson & Co., Bg Medicine Inc., Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cisbio Bioassays, Covance, Critical Diagnostics, Lifesign, Luminex Corporation, Randox laboratories Ltd., Response Biomedical Corporation, Roche Holding Ag, Siemens Healthcare, Signosis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

