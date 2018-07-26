Key Insights for Global Residential Water Purifier Market 2018

A residential water purifier is an appliance that eliminates undesirable chemicals, suspended solids, and biological contaminants from contaminated water.

A residential water purifier is an appliance that eliminates undesirable chemicals, suspended solids, and biological contaminants from contaminated water. It aims to remove possible harmful impurities from untreated water and produce clean drinking water.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global residential water purifiermarket for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA

This report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

•Alticor (Amway)

•Eureka Forbes

•Hindustan Unilever

•LG Electronics

•Panasonic

•Koninklijke Philips

•Whirlpool

