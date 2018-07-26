Pharmasynth is One of the Best Pharma Third Party Manufacturer Company in the Country

Pharmasynth is one company that has started its business operations in the year 1984 and within no time has become one of the reputed pharmaceutical company in the country. Pharmasynth has its state of the art manufacturing units at Hardiwar and Delhi producing world quality medicines at affordable prices for serving ailing humanity of the nation. The company has the best manufacturing facilities and capabilities with their team of dedicated technicians and experts who continuously upgrade their skills and knowledge to maintain the international standards in manufacturing drugs. The company offer their products in ethical range, patriotic range and hospital range and has earned good reputation among manufacturers, traders and medical professionals. The company maintains strict quality norms in every aspect to bring out zero defect and cost effective products that are affordable by common man. The company has the best resources and state of the art manufacturing facilities and expertise to bring out tablets, ointments, capsules, liquid orals, ear drops, enema, creams and other products in different dosage forms.

Pharmasynth also offer services as third party manufacturer optimising the capacity of their manufacturing units in both Delhi and Haridwar. They offer pharma third party manufacturer services to their valuable clients like Bharat Mata foundation, Comed Chemicals Ltd, Canixa Life Sciences (P) Ltd, Kim Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Micro Labs Ltd and many more companies that utilizes their services as third party manufacturers so that they can cut down costs on manufacturing units and look after core business like developing new medicines and distribution in the market. As Pharmasynth offer quality and reliabel third party manufacturer services many pharma companies avail their services for the manufacturing of their drugs in the best quality. Pharmasynth also offer PCD franchise services to those clients who want them to market on both the national and international markets.

Pharmasynth acts beyond business interests as they actively take part in many social activities working towards the betterment of the society and the nation. This business acumen as well as their service orientation is what has won them many rewards and accolades on both the national and international arena. The company management is very much patriotic and work with a commitment to ensure best quality medicines are available to their fellow citizens in affordable prices. They work to fill in the gap for the demand of quintessential medicines for the nation.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India. We provide quality medicine at affordable price. For more details, please visit us at http://pharmasynth.in/

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725