Virtual Kitchen Market 2023 by Scope, Size, Opportunities and Growth Rate analysis

Market Scenario

The companies such as Microsoft Corporation (U.S), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), IKEA (Netherlands), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), are the leading service provider of virtual kitchen in the market. In 2016, Ikea has launched virtual reality apps featuring a virtual kitchen experience. This apps was launched with the intention to solicit consumer feedback and exploration of all possible latest technology for the home.

The factors that drive the growth market are the increasing adoption artificial intelligence by the companies. The digital assistance used in virtual kitchen which detect the command of voice and work as per the guidance. The people can interact with the digital world and it enhances viewing customer experience. Food & beverages is expected to gain high growth as it is cost benefit to the customer without much bothering of the hygiene, taste, ingredients, food quality, and others.

The global virtual kitchen market are bifurcated on the basis of component, technology, end users and region. The components are segmented into hardware, software and service. The technology are segmented Into Wi-Fi, 3D, artificial intelligence and others. The end users are segmented into commercial space, residential, hospitality and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The global Virtual Kitchen Market is expected to grow at USD ~3,586 Million by 2023, at ~43% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global virtual kitchen market are – Microsoft Corporation (U.S), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), IKEA (Netherlands), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Homer TLC, Inc.(U.S), Clicky Media (U.K), The National Kitchen & Bath Association (U.S), Aetna, Inc. (U.S.), Cawdor Stone Gallery (U.K.), The Saturn Corporation (U.S), Micro-Star International (Taiwan) among others.

Segments:

The global virtual kitchen market has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, end users and region.

Global Virtual kitchen Market By Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Virtual kitchen Market By Technology:

Wi-Fi

3D

Artificial Intelligence

Others

Global Virtual kitchen Market By End Users:

Commercial Space

Residential

Hospitality

Others

Global Virtual kitchen Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of virtual kitchen market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in virtual kitchen market as it has huge demand due to the artificial intelligence technologies is used in the virtual kitchen. The virtual kitchen market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for virtual kitchen market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the virtual kitchen in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.

Intended Audience

Virtual kitchen providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

