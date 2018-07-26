Water Treatment Chemicals Market led by top company -General Electric, BASF SE, Buckman, BWA Water Additives, Cortec Corporation

Water treatment chemicals are the components used for treatment of water. Different types of chemicals used for the water treatment process includes algaecides, antifoams, biocides, coagulants, etc. The three chemicals most commonly used as primary disinfectants are chlorine, chlorine dioxide and ozone. Monochloramine, usually referred to as chloramine, is used as a residual disinfectant for distribution.

Get The Free Sample:

https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=cm1773

The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) and value (KT) generated by the market from 2019 to 2024. Water treatment chemicals market shows a significant growth owing to increasing demand from various end user industries including food & beverage and metal & mining and increasing consumption of water across the globe. Rapid industrialization coupled with increasing population are the factors contributing to the growth of water treatment chemicals market. However, fluctuation in the prices of water treatment chemicals and easy availability of alternative methods for water treatment technologies are the prominent factors hindering the growth of the market.

The report analyses the global water treatment chemicals market by type, end user and geography. Based on type, the water treatment chemicals market is segmented into corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, coagulants & flocculants, biocides & disinfectant, chelating agents, anti-foaming agents, PH adjusters & stabilizers and others.

Corrosion inhibitors are divided into anodic inhibitors and cathodic inhibitors. The scale inhibitors segment is further bifurcated into phosphonates, carboxylates/acrylic and others. Similarly, coagulants & flocculants are categorised into organic coagulant (polyamine and polydadmac), inorganic coagulant (Aluminum sulfate, Polyaluminum chloride, ferric chloride and others)and flocculants (anionic flocculants, cationic flocculants, non-ionic flocculants and amphoteric flocculants). The biocides & disinfectants further divided into oxidizing, non-oxidizing and disinfectants. The coagulants & flocculants segment is forecasted to grow at a higher pace and is projected to register for larger CAGR during the forecast period. The Largest share is primarily attributed to increasing demand for coagulants & flocculants from municipal waste water treatment process.

Browse The Report: https://axiommrc.com/product/cm1773-water-treatment-chemicals-market-report/

Based on end user, the water treatment chemicals market is bifurcated into municipal, chemical, food & beverage, mining, oil & gas, pulp & paper and others. In 2017, the municipal segment leads the water treatment chemicals market in terms of value and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the population and increasing urbanization are the major factors driving the growth of the municipal segment in the global water treatment chemicals market. Moreover, government initiatives and funding for waste water treatment plants in emerging economies across the globe are boosting the growth of the segment.

By geography water treatment chemicals market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Rest of the world includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share of the global water treatment chemicals market n terms of revenue. Well establish infrastructure, large industrial base and high disposable income of the people in the region are the factors expected to boost the North America water treatment chemicals market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to register for highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing number of water treatment plants and rising standard of living of the people and increasing demand for clean water by the masses in the region.

The leading players in the water treatment chemicals market include Akzo Nobel N.V, General Electric, BASF SE, Buckman, BWA Water Additives, Cortec Corporation, Ecolab, SUEZ, Kemira Oyj, Lonza, SNF Group, Solenis, Solvay and The Dow Chemical Company. BASF SE, Ecolab Inc, Kemira OYJ, Solenis LLC and Akzo Nobel N.V. are the leading players and accounted for a considerable market share in the global water treatment chemicals market. Agreement, merger, acquisitions and new product development and technological advancement are the key growth strategies adopted by the prominent players to expand their geographical presence and increase the customer base.