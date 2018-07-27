Bell Oak for Security Systems and Accessories

Bell Oak has been the leading manufacturer of RFID and EAS systems for years. Their latest cutting-edge technology designed by the local research and development team – successfully empowers local South Africans. Bell Oak’s technology has addressed important issues like the prevailing power situation.

The multifarious products and solutions of Bell Oak have successfully addressed the requirements of clients from diverse fields like retail, libraries, and industrial concerns of varying degrees. The certified partners of Bell Oak have ensured access to Bell Oak’s formidable and cutting-edge technology. Such partners are after careful consideration chosen and vetted for providing excellent security solutions and system integration with committed sales personnel. Following are the renowned services of Bell Oak:

1. Library Book Systems by Bell Oak –

a. Excellent multi-directional detection of labels

b. Compliant of SANS & approved by the ICASA

c. It is the best library detection system in South Africa

d. Simultaneous system reset in the case of power failure

2. Retail Solutions – Bell Oak provides first-class retail solutions to its multiple clients.

a. AM and RF Technology – It is locally manufactured with fully digital functions. Furthermore, it is environmentally friendly. It also has side panels which are printable for purposes of advertising along with an upgradable and expandable rubber guard finish.

b. EM Retail Technology – It has a fully functional design and extremely robust technological aspects. Furthermore, its label detection is at 95% confidence in all forms and orientations. It eases installation hassles with its plug and play technique.

3. Security for displays – As an adjunct package to the retail clients of Bell Oak, Bell Oak offers display security solutions to create secure environments primarily for retail by utilizing the latest available anti-theft security mechanisms and open display. Furthermore, its display solutions are extremely discreet enabling to power their goods and thus making the customer feel like experiencing something real in terms of interaction to bolster the sales. These services can be used for tablets, mobile phones, cameras, smart watches, headphones, etc., Bell Oak will have the appropriate solutions for each customer. It is of note that the display solution products by Bell Oak offer seamless integration of display as an internal component of the display solution.

To know more about the services offered by Bell Oak, please visit http://www.belloak.co.za/

Contact:

Klein Dassenberg Road, Philadelphia

Cape Town, South Africa, 7350

Tel: +27 21 1003619