Electronic Chemicals Industry Key Players BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Ashland Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, The Linde Group, Cabot Microelectronics, AZ Electronic Materials

Electronic Chemicals Market

Electronic Chemicals Market Introduction:

Electronic Chemicals Market is expected to be worth USD 63 billion in 2022 and will grow at the CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Electronic Chemicals Market has been evaluated to be rapidly growing and is expected to grow tremendously. The global market for IC process chemicals is expected to grow at average annual growth rate approximately 6.5% in 2016. The market of electronic chemicals had an approximately 18.5% drop in the year 2009. With 55% of aggregate chemical consumption semiconductor represented the biggest share in 2016. Utilization of gasses utilized as a part of the semiconductor business is relied upon to develop by around 6% all things considered yearly through 2016.

As semiconductor many-sided quality expands, the quantity of process steps and number of layers develop as gas-stage carving and cleaning uproot some wet procedures. Around 55% of aggregate utilization by esteem was represented by air gasses (mass and barrel); the remaining 43% included the specialty gases silane and its derivatives, dopants and etchants, cleaners and reactants. The global gas market for the semiconductor industry is dominated by Air Liquide, Air Products, Linde Nippon Sanso and Praxair. A variety of other companies are niche players and supply gas specialties (fluorinated compounds, dopants, and low- and high-k dielectric precursors).

Electronic Chemicals Market Opportunities:

The market is classified and analyzed on the basis of geographical segmentation which includes Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Out of these, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share in the electronic chemical market and uses high energy due to industries like electrical & electronics industries. North America is anticipated to grow at a sluggish rate during the forecast period primarily owing to market saturation in several application industries. Moreover, increasing number of environmental regulations is expected to hamper market growth in North America and Europe. Row is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for electronic chemicals market for the forecasted period. High growth in the developing economies of South America and Africa is anticipated to drive demand for electronic chemicals in the Row Region.

Development in the utilization of IC process chemicals is driven by increase in introduced fab capacity—which has drastically increased in the course of recent years, with the main part of the new limit at the 45–180 nm nodes—and processed silicon wafer surface zone, and in-addition by more costly chemicals consumed by the new innovation nodes. Expanded innovation productivity gave by the semiconductor hardware industry is prompting to lower material use per silicon wafer surface zone, while in the meantime well-demonstrated and develop product offerings from photoresists, wet process chemicals, environmental gasses, CMP slurries and sputtering targets encounter serious value weights.

In 2010 of Asia-Pacific accounted for a highest share of around 47% of the world utilization of IC process chemicals. This pattern was energized by the developing worldwide purchaser gadgets advertise, the developing buyer hardware generation industry in Asia, and a methodology change of U.S., European and Japanese incorporated gadget makers, who turned to resource light or fabless techniques and outsourced creation to foundries in Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, China or Singapore. The biggest IC prepare concoction devouring area is Japan, representing around 25% of the aggregate.

Electronic Chemicals Market Key Players:

Electronic Chemicals Market are Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Ashland Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Covestro AG, The Linde Group, Cabot Microelectronics, AZ Electronic Materials, Huntsman Corporation and others.

Electronic Chemicals Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market of electronic chemical. Emerging markets of China, South-Korea, Japan and India are expected to boost the Asia Pacific electronic chemical market. Other emerging markets are ROW. Asia Pacific has the largest market share of global electronic chemical, followed by Europe and other parts of the world.

The largest market of electronic chemicals is in Asia-Pacific owing to the growth of electrical, automobile industry. Rapid industrialization in countries like China, India and Mexico contribute further in the growth of this market. The demand for electronic chemicals in North America is anticipated to grow at a sluggish rate during the forecast period primarily owing to market saturation in several application industries. Moreover, increasing number of environmental regulations is expected to hamper market growth in North America and Europe. Row is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for electronic chemicals market for the forecasted period. High growth in the developing economies of South America and Africa is anticipated to drive demand for electronic chemicals in the Row region.

Electronic Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Electronic Chemicals Market is majorly segmented on the basis of form and by applications. Based on form the market is segmented into Solid, Liquid and Gaseous. Further on the basis of applications the market is classified into semiconductor & IC, PCB and others.

This study was conducted by combining primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants of the industry. The report contains detail about the market as well as vendors of the same including vendors currently present along with SWOT analysis of key vendors.

Study Objectives of Electronic Chemicals Market:

To study market overview of electronic chemicals

To estimate the market size by form and application

To provide insights about market drivers, restrains and opportunities

To provide geographical analysis of the market and future outlook of the same with respect to North America, Europe, Asia and other parts of the world.

To analyze the present status and future growth of global electronic chemicals market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force analysis etc.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and broadly analyzing their core competencies.

To evaluate competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments along with research and developments in the global electronic chemicals market

Electronic Chemicals Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain of Global Electronic Chemicals Market

5 Industry Overview of Global Electronic Chemicals Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Impact Analysis

Electronic Chemicals Market Table of Content to be Continue…….,

