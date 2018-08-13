Five Best Buy WiFi Router in 2018

Since information is more and more important in our daily lives, most people can’t live without the internet. So to have a WiFi router would be very important for internet access. Now that the LTE technologies evolve to LTE advanced Pro, we will recommend five best buy WiFi router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) in 2018. They are with the latest LTE technologies and can provide fast internet speed for users.
We recommend the five best buy WiFi routers mainly based on the below the concerns:
1. Network frequency bands compatibility: the WiFi hotspot best buy must be compatible with the popular LTE frequency bands for global use. The more frequency bands supported by the WiFi router, the more network carriers the WiFi router could work with.
2. Fast Internet connection speeds: the best buy MiFi must have the ability to provide fast wireless internet speed at last up to download speed up to 300mbps with carrier aggregation technology.
3. Large battery pack for long-time use: the best buy mobile hotspot(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/3g-4g-pocket-wifi.html) must have a large battery, which would provide long working time, it would be much better if the LTE WiFi routers could charge other devices such as smartphones, Pads or other terminals.
4. Easy management for settings and data consumption: the WiFi router best buy must provide a user-friendly experience for networking settings and data consumption.
5. Better to have Ethernet for WAN or LAN: sometimes, when the user travels to other countries and 4G SIM is not available, or the terminal doesn’t have the ability to connect via WiFi, the Ethernet port may be a good alternative for internet connection.
Below are the five best buy WiFi routers to recommend for 2018:
Model： Huawei E5788u-96a
Product type： LTE Mobile Hotspot
Category： LTE Cat.16
Chipset： Qualcomm MDM9250
Data rates： DL 1Gbps/UL 100Mbps
Supported 4G LTE frequency bands：
* FDD-LTE: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/19/20/28
* TDD-LTE: Band 38/40/41/42
WLAN： 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz
Max support users： 32 users
MIMO： 4 X 4 MIMO
Connector for external antenna： No connector
Buy Antenna： N/A
App management： Huawei Hilink APP
SIM type： Micro SIM
Battery： Non-removable, 3000mAh
Dimensions： 129 x 65 x 13.5mm
Ethernet Port： No
Datasheet download： Huawei E5788 Datahseet
User Manual： Huawei E5788 Manual
Other features： 4CC CA
Firmware download： Huawei E5788 Firmware
Drivers： Huawei E5788 Driver
Reviews： Huawei E5788 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-e5788u-96a-gigabit-lte-mobile-hotspot-unboxing/)
Price： 499.00USD
Buy: Buy Huawei E5788u-96a(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-e5788-gigabit-lte-cat-16-mobile-hotspot.html)
————————————————————
Model：Huawei E5885Ls-93a
Product type：LTE Mobile Hotspot with Ethernet port
Category：LTE Cat.6
Chipset：Hisilicon LTE Cat6 chipset
Data rates：DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps
Supported 4G LTE frequency bands
* FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/19/20/28
* TDD-LTE: Band 38/40/41/42
WLAN：802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz
Max support users：32 users
MIMO：2 X 2 MIMO
Connector for external antenna：No connector
Buy Antenna：N/A
App management：Huawei Hilink APP 3.0
SIM type：Micro SIM
Battery：Non-removable, 6400mAh
Dimensions：112.00 x 69.20 x 23.00mm
Ethernet Port：On port for WAN/LAN port(RJ-45)
Datasheet download：Huawei E5885 Datasheet
User Manual：Huawei E5885 Manual
Other features：Power bank, CA, NFC
Firmware download：Huawei E5885 Firmware
Drivers：Huawei E5885 driver
Reviews：Huawei E5885Ls-93a Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-mobile-wifi-pro-2-e5885-review/)
Price：279.00USD(Huawei E5885Ls-93a Buy: https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-mobile-wifi-pro-2.html)
——————————————————-
Model：AT&T Unite Explore 815S
Product type：LTE Mobile Hotspot
Category：LTE Cat.9
Chipset：Qualcomm MDM9240
Data rates：DL 450Mbps/UL 100Mbps
Supported 4G LTE frequency bands：B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B12, B17, B29, B30
WLAN：802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz
Max support users：15 users
MIMO：2 x 2 MIMO
Connector for external antenna：Two, TS-9 jacks
Buy Antenna：AT&T Unite Explore Antenna
App management：Netgear Aircard APP
SIM type：Micro SIM
Battery：Removable, 4340 mAh
Dimensions：112 x 68.6 x 15.45mm
Ethernet Port：No
Datasheet download：AT&T Aircard 815s Datasheet
User Manual：AT&T Unite Explore Manual
Other features：3 band CA
Firmware download：ATT Unite Explore Firmware
Drivers：ATT Unite Explore drivers
Reviews：AT&T unite explore review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/netgear-aircard-815s-att-unite-explore-review/)
Price：349.00USD(ATT Unite Explore Unlocked Buy: https://www.4gltemall.com/at-t-unite-explore-mobile-hotspot.html)
—————————————————————–
Model：Netgear Nighthawk M1
Product type：LTE Mobile Hotspot with Ethernet Port
Category：LTE Cat.16
Chipset：Qualcomm MDM9x50
Data rates：DL 1Gbps/UL 100Mbps
Supported 4G LTE frequency bands：
– Telstra Nighthawk M1: Band 1/3/7/8/28
– AT&T Nighthawk M1: Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/12/29/30/66
– HK Nighthawk M1: Band 1/3/8/20/29/30/38/40/41
WLAN：802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz
Max support users：20 users
MIMO：4 X 4 MIMO
Connector for external antenna：Two, TS-9 jacks
Buy Antenna：Netgear Nighthawk M1 Antenna
App management：Netgear Aircard APP
SIM type：Micro SIM
Battery：Removable, 5040 mAh
Dimensions：105.5 x 105.5 x 20.35 mm
Ethernet Port：On port for LAN port(RJ-45)
Datasheet download：AT&T Nighthawk M1 Datasheet
User Manual：AT&T Nighthawk M1 Manual
Other features：4 band CA, JumpBoost
Firmware download：Nighthawk M1 Firmware
Drivers：Nighthawk M1 Driver
Reviews：Netgear Nighthawk AT&T M1 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/netgear-nighthawk-m1-mr1100-gigabit-4g-hotspot/)
Price：459.00USD (Netgear Nighthawk M1 Unlocked Buy: https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-nighthawk-m1-mr1100.html)
——————————————————————–
Model: Netgear Aircard 810s
Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot
Category: LTE Cat.11
Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon X12
Data rates: DL 600Mbps/UL 100Mbps
Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B1, B3, B7, B8, B28
WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz
Max support users: 15 users
MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO
Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks
Buy Antenna: Aircard 810s External Antenna
App management: Netgear Aircard APP
SIM type: Micro SIM
Battery: Removable, 2930 mAh
Dimensions: 112 x 68.6 x 15.45mm
Ethernet Port: No
Datasheet download: Netgear AC810S Datasheet
User Manual: Telstra 4GX Adavanced III Manual
Other features: 3 band CA
Firmware download: Aircard 810s Firmware
Drivers: Aircard 810s driver
Reviews: Netgear Aircard 810s review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/netgear-aircard-810s-review/)
Price: 249.00USD (Netgear AC810S Buy: https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-aircard-ac810s-4g-lte-cat11-mobile-hotspot.html)
These WiFi router best buy are recommended for 2018. The Huawei E5788u-96a and Netgear Nighthawk M1 are the most advanced WiFi router for a pocket. The Nighthawk M1 has one Ethernet port for LAN. The Netgear AirCard 815S is in the rugged design for outdoor activities. Huawei E5885Ls-93a has an Ethernet port and has the large battery to charge other devices. For more details of each WiFi router, click the reviews for them. They are all best buy MiFi for 2018.
Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/five-best-buy-wifi-router-in-2018/