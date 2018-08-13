Nitric Oxide Therapy System Market will reach USD 39 million by 2025

The Global Nitric Oxide Therapy System market was valued at USD 25 million in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period to cross USD 39 million by the end of 2025. Nitric Oxide Therapy System is used in the hospitals and healthcare facilities in the treatment procedures for neonatal hypertension and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It is also provided to patients in the ambulance using a gas pulsing equipment.

Post-delivery, the kids can be affected with neonatal pulmonary hypertension due to the obstruction in regular circulatory transition. It is also considered as a syndrome due to manifestation like hypoxemia that was a result of pulmonary hypertension and sideways pushing of the blood at the ductus arteriosus and foramen ovule. Similarly, acute respiratory distress syndrome is a chronic disease occurred when the ratio of oxygen pressure in the arteries to the inhaled oxygen amount is less than 200. In both these conditions, intake of nitric oxide through the cyclic GMP causes vasodilation and improves assistance.

The reliability, shelf life and low weight of the portable nitric oxide therapy systems are the principal factors promoting the market growth.

Additionally, the fixed nitric oxide therapy systems in the ambulances, versatility, cheap maintenance and easy fabrication, home care setting for the elderly population suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, and the increased use of nitric oxide intake in the neonatal and ICU at hospitals are also propelling the global nitric oxide therapy system market.

Based on geography, North America is the leading market contributor to the nitric oxide therapy systems owing to the increasing cases of acute respiratory distress syndrome in the geriatric population, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and availability of key market players in the region. The increasing number of neonate pulmonary hypertension cases and competitive landscape in the manufacturing of nitric oxide therapy systems will support the Asia Pacific region in the future to overtake the North American market.

Some of the popular manufactures in the international markets are International Biomedical, SLE, EKU Elektronik GmbH, BOC Healthcare, INOpulse, Dan Hammer Health LTD, and Praxair.

