Agricultural Biologicals Market : Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth 2016 – 2026

Biological agriculture is a process of eco-friendly farming without the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers. More specifically, biological agriculture can be defined as a production system based on crop rotation and recycling of animal manure, green manure, and crop residues. It involves reasonable use of agricultural machinery and biological control methods. Biological agriculture is an economically and ecologically sustainable agricultural production system that promotes the use of safe products for crop treatment. This is accomplished by minimizing environmentally harmful consequences and using non-renewable natural resources. Agricultural biologicals is a distinct group of products derived from organic matter such as plant extracts and naturally occurring microorganisms, which are employed to increase the crop productivity and improve the crop health.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/agricultural-biologicals-market.html

The global agricultural biologicals market can be segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the market can be divided into biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants. Biopesticides are organic substances that control pests by non-toxic mechanism and improve the crop quality. Biofertilizers are organic substances that contain living microorganisms which promote the crop growth. Biostimulants are organic compounds that are applied to plants or soil to improve the crop quality and quantity as well as tolerance to abiotic stresses. The biopesticides segment held a prominent share of the global agricultural biologicals market in 2015 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of biopesticides in place of hazardous chemical pesticides used conventionally. Germany and France are expected to be markets witnessing high growth during the forecast period. Based on the application, the global agricultural biologicals market has been segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & vegetables. Being the staple crops all over the world, the cereal & grains segment led the market in 2015, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for cereals and grains caused by the increasing population.

Growth of the global agricultural biologicals market is attributable to the increasing demand for organic products, improving productivity and yield, rising costs of pesticides and fertilizers, and increasing global population. Primary drivers for the market are increasing demand for organic foods, abbreviated chemical hazards, rapid growth in the use of microbial seed treatment products, and easier residue management. The market gets benefitted also by promotions and support by the governments. The growing health consciousness among people has also increased the demand for organic food products, consequently leading to growth of the global agricultural biologicals market.

In terms of region, the global agricultural biologicals market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2015, Europe was the major market for agricultural biologicals. The region was followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America in the same year. Europe is expected to lead the global agricultural biological market during the forecast period. Italy and Spain hold a significant share of the market in the region. The European market is primarily driven by factors such as improved quality outcomes, increased yield and productivity, increasing demand for organic products, and adoption of modern technology for agriculture. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to experience significant growth during the forecast period, due to needs of the growing population and government initiatives to promote better environment. The agricultural biologicals market in Latin America is also projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19970

Key players operating in the global agricultural biologicals market are The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Novozymes, and Isagro. Other prominent players include Marrone Bio Innovation Inc., Certis USA LLC, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, and Koppert B.V

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/