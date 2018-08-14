Big Bang To Evolve The Online Gaming Industry With Unified Loyalty Tokens

Tallinn, Estonia – Big Bang: A unifying solution for online gamers and operators, and the ultimate loyalty program. The world’s unifying blockchain oriented gaming platform, Big Bang, announced its launch of their first pre-sale that kick-started on July 1st, 2018. Created by a team of passionate blockchain enthusiasts it is an ideal platform to make the most out gaming and gambling industry. Big Bang aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by offering a unified loyalty program that serves all the actors on the platform. This will help in omitting the third parties and influence of grey markets in the gaming industry and ultimately bridge the monetization gap in the industry. This platform is capable of doing this by incentivizing the gamers with their own cryptocurrency.

Big Bang Tokens have already created valuable hype and have garnered phenomenal support among the gaming community. The whooping value is 1ETH = 4000 BBT Token rate till August 31st, 2018. Big Bang will launch a TGE (Token Generation Event) on September 1, with a pre-sale beginning on 1st July 2018. The TGE and private Sales combined will distribute 60% of all Big Bang Tokens (BBT), which is equal to 300,000,000 tokens, within the community

The platform is a fuel for an extensive reward ecosystem. The platform is already in partnership with the biggest names in the gaming industry. Big Bang will be successfully partnering with Cardano Team to leverage ADA – A Blockchain 3.0 technology. With a 9 billion USD market cap, it will certainly boost and amplify the scalability and stability of the Big Bang Ecosystem. At the same time, it will also propel awareness about the Big Bang Platform and Big Bang Tokens.

How it Works

The BBPlatform is a decentralized application, network, loyalty program and payment system that is backed by blockchain. It aims at providing an ideal solution for the gamer as well as the operators. For gamers, it serves as an ultimate loyalty program, with a cross-service loyalty reward token and a source of entertainment network. Wherein, for the operators, the BB Platform serves as a self-regulated platform to integrate games or services.

The Potential of the eSports and casinos with the Big Bang Ecosystem

The online eSports and casino industry is worth billions of dollars. The total worth of online gaming is expected to reach 51.96 billion USD in 2018, which has doubled since 2009. In this burgeoning eSports synopsis, the Big Bang platform creates a concurrent ecosystem between the gamers, operators, and the sponsors. With the use of blockchain, the Big Bang will establish a payout structure in the current gaming industry. BBT will capitalize the use of cryptocurrency to legitimize the gaming income for gamers worldwide.

Big Bang

Big Bang started in 2017, with an idea to provide a platform to the gamers worldwide where they can get incentivized for their participation in various games and services. Players are rewarded in the Big Bang Tokens- a cryptographically secured loyalty token that can be traded for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. By using the latest Blockchain 3.0 technology, Big Bang will effectively reduce the chances of frauds and illicit activities. This will create a secure and transparent platform for the gamers. The decentralized platform creates exclusive gamer profiles where rankings, stats, and earnings are available for public viewing with high data integrity and accuracy.

Online gambling platforms have a great opportunity to innovate, expand, and at the same time improve their relationship among the actors, and offer more to the gamers. This is just a beginning for Big Bang as it is going to revolutionize the virtual gaming industry in the coming years.