Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2027

Blood Glucose Test Strip Market – Overview

Blood Glucose Test Strips are small disposable strips which are used in conjugation with blood glucose meters for monitoring and controlling diabetes. These strips have glucose oxidase impregnated on them, which when reacts with glucose present in the blood gluconic acid. The market for Blood Glucose Test Strips is expected to grow at steady CAGR by the end of the forecasted period.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Market – Industry, Innovation & Related News

April 13, 2018 – Livongo Health (US) a start-up developing connected devices and software for diabetics and other chronic conditions. The company completely devoted to provide cost-competitive aid for diabetes, has already developed its own glucometer & apps providing accurate readings. Livongo, also ships test strips to patients at no additional cost. The company announced that it has bagged the investment for USD 105 million to support the further development of its technology and a partnership from Cambia Health Solution.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Market – Key Players

Some of the key players for Blood Glucose Test Strip Market are:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Acon Laboratories, Inc

• Allmedicus

• Apex Biotechnology Corporation

• Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag

• B.Braun Melsungen Ag

• HMD Biomedical

• I-Sens, Inc.

• Lifescan, Inc.

• Roche Diagnostics

• Taidoc Technology Corporation

Blood Glucose Test Strip Market – Regional Analysis

North America market leads the Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market with the significant market share. The market is further expected to reach astronomical amounts growing at a substantial CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017-2027). Well-developed healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. & Canada coupled with the high per capita healthcare expenditures of these economies, together drive the regional market growth. Moreover, presence of some of the matured market players fuels the market growth.

Europe & Asia Pacific is the second & third largest market respectively in the Global Blood Glucose Test Strip Market. Expected to be a fastest growing market Asia pacific region is estimated to grow rapidly over the projected period. Increasing healthcare expenditures along with favourable government policies of developing economies like India and China foster the market growth in APAC.

While the world’s second largest market of Blood Glucose Test Strip, Europe is predominantly driven by the availability of funds for research, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, huge patient population, & government support for research & development. Besides, economieshaving high healthcare expenditures such as the UK & Germany propel the growth of the Europe market.

Blood Glucose Test Strip Market – Segments

The Blood Glucose Test Strip Market can be segmented in to 2 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Technologies: Comprises Thick Film Electrochemical, Thin Film Electrochemical, & Optical among others

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Major Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Continued….

