Dry Eye Syndrome Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Dry Eye Syndrome Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Dry Eye Syndrome.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Dry Eye Syndrome Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market are Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Otsuka Holdings Co, Santen Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, Nicox S.A., Auven Therapeutics, Akorn, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alimera Science and GlaxoSmithKline plc. According to report the global dry eye syndrome market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Dry eye can be used to describe dryness and inflammation of the cornea. Dry eye occurs when, either the eyes are not able to produce enough tears or when the tears evaporate too quickly. Dry eye syndrome is one of the most common eye disorders around the world and is particularly common in the geriatric demographic. Dry eye syndrome results from use of contact lens, allergies, pregnancy, vitamin A deficiency, LASIK surgery, and certain medications such as antihistamines, hormone replacement therapy, antidepressants and others. Symptoms associated with dry eye syndrome includes irritation, redness, discharge, and easily fatigued eyes.

The growth of the dry eye syndrome market is majorly due to combination of factors such as rising geriatric population around the world, growing prevalence of diabetes and increase awareness among the population concerning dry eye syndrome. However, Dry eye syndrome is likely to be ignored by many patients, since the inconvenience caused by it is not debilitating which affects the market growth. The rising awareness about the dry eye syndrome diagnosis & treatment can result in more number of patients proactively trying to cure the disease that may create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

The dry eye syndrome market is influenced mainly by North America region in 2017. The high prevalence of lifestyle disorders that increases the chances of contracting dry eye syndrome in this region is a major driver for the North America dry eye syndrome market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing healthcare infrastructure facilities and increasing population that is likely to increase the chance of people getting affected with dry eye syndrome.

Segment Covered

The report on global Dry Eye Syndrome Market covers segments such as, drug and product. On the basis of drug the global Dry Eye Syndrome Market is categorized into lubricant eye drops, anti-inflammatory drugs and autologous serum eye drops. On the basis of product the global Dry Eye Syndrome Market is categorized into liquid drops, gel, liquid wipes, eye ointment and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global Dry Eye Syndrome Market such as, Novartis AG, Allergan plc, Otsuka Holdings Co, Santen Pharmaceutical Co.Ltd, Nicox S.A., Auven Therapeutics, Akorn, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Alimera Science and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global Dry Eye Syndrome Market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Dry Eye Syndrome Market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the Dry Eye Syndrome Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Dry Eye Syndrome Market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

