Global Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market to be Worth USD 42.66 Bn

August 14, 2018 – (ROGM) – Research On Global Markets, a global market research firm, released a report on the Global Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that the global cybersecurity in financial services market is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.81% and reach an estimated worth of USD 42.66 Bn by 2023.

According to Netscribes, cyberattacks on financial services firms increased by over 70% in 2017, reflecting the sector’s vulnerabilities to such attacks. Hence, adoption of effective cybersecurity techniques is a necessity to reduce the risk of cyberattacks on networks and technologies in the financial services industry. This is a major driver for the adoption of cybersecurity in the financial services sector.

However, Netscribes remains apprehensive about the lack of adequate investment on cybersecurity measures and believes that this may act as a major hindrance for the overall growth of the market.

Key highlights of this report:

• Market drivers and challenges in the global cybersecurity in financial services market

• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the end user segment (banking, insurance, stock brokers, credit unions, investment funds, card and mobile payments, and governments) – by revenue (USD Bn)

• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the solutions segment (mobile enterprise management, endpoint security, identity and access management, mobile security, security information and event management, content security, data loss prevention, datacenter security and firewall) – by revenue (USD Bn)

• Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa) market size data for the global cybersecurity in financial services market – by revenue (USD Bn)

• Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for cybersecurity in financial services, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the Global Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market report

(https://www.researchonglobalmarkets.com/global-cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market-2018-2023.html)