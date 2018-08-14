Packaging Machinery Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2018-2023

Global Packaging Machinery Market Information by Type (Form Fill Seal, Labelling & Coding, Closing & Sealing, Wrapping & Bundling and others), by End–User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal care, and others) And Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

The global Packaging Machinery Market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The global Packaging Machinery Market is driven with the rising demand from various industries such as food, beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. There has been a high dependency on the packaged ready to eat products. This is backed by the increasing population, automation and increase in investments by packaging companies which has led to the growth of the Packaging Machinery market. The increasing demand for packaging robots from several end-user industries is also expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast period.

The packaging machinery is used for many functions such as container cleaning, filling, and forming, canning, sealing, and lidding, bagging, packing, bottling, unpacking, wrapping, shrink film, and heat sealing, inspection and check weighing, palletizing and depalletizing, case forming, labeling, encoding and many other applications.

The other factors contributing to the growth of the packaging machinery market are the increasing usage of automation in packaging industry, increasing consumption of consumer goods, advancements in the technology of energy efficient packaging machinery, the increasing use of vacuum packaging machines and the introduction of stringent government regulations for promoting environmental friendly packaging. The global Packaging Machinery Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of ~6%.

Based on end users the market has been segmented as Food, Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal care, and others. Amongst all the end users, the food and beverage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Packaging is important for the safety of the food products and it also plays an important role in the products marketing mix. Therefore, food and beverages industry together are expected to contribute the highest to the growth of the packaging machinery market.

Of all regions, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global Packaging Machinery Market. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of a large number of food & beverage and personal care product manufacturers in the region. The North America region is also expected to grow significantly in the global packaging machinery market owing to the presence of large number of players in the market such as Bosch Packaging Technology, Dover Corporation, and Nordson Corporation among others.

The key players of global Packaging Machinery Market include Barry-Wehmiller (U.S.), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (U.S.), Krones AG (Germany), Bosch Packaging Technology (U.S.), GEA Group AG (Germany), Automated Packaging Systems (U.S.), Dover Corporation (U.S.), Graphic Packaging Holding (U.S.), Mamata Enterprises (India), MULTIVAC Group (U.S.), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Pro Mach, Inc. (U.S.), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), Tetra Level International (Switzerland), Reynolds Group Holdings (New Zealand) among others.

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/packaging-machinery-market-1199