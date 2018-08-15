Digital Marketers India Launched Free Digital Marketing Training in Ahmedabad

Digital Marketers India is one of the well know digital marketing agencies in India that offers digital marketing services to global customers. The company always thrives to benefit its customers as well as benefit upcoming talent in one way or another. The recent announcement made by Ashvini Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India again proved the fact that this digital marketing company is willing to benefit the aspiring digital marketing experts.

The company has made an announcement of Free Digital Marketing Training of various courses for the students. This service is not limited to computer students, but it is available for all students and working professionals that have proficiency in using computers and willing to make career in digital marketing. It means even arts and commerce students or even the students that don’t have a graduate degree can apply for digital marketing service training for free.

“Digital Marketing field needs analytical and logical power and there can be arts and commerce students that posses these skills. Thus, I want to give them a fair chance to get driven by their passion and make career in online marketing industry as a digital marketing expert. I will personally teach them the best practices of digital marketing services and how to cater the customers. I always wanted to share my knowledge with others and this is my contribution in building the youth of shining India.” shared Ashvini Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India.

According to the shared details, the company will conduct digital marketing courses for following online marketing channels:

• Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

• Social Media Optimization (SMO) and Social Media Marketing (SMM)

• Paid Advertising in search and social media

The company will define custom syllabus and will give live training to the students without charging any fee. The SEO, Social media and PPC marketing will be taught as different courses and each of them are about three to six month duration.

“Digital Marketing is a vast subject and made up of three main channels, SEO, SMM and PPC. All can be learned independently, so we will let students decide the course that they want to enroll in. They can learn all of them to make a career as a digital marketing expert or they can choose any one of the domain to make a career in a specific industry such as Social Media Marketing.”, shared Ashvini Vyas, Director of Digital Marketers India.

According to the shared details, the company will provide training on live projects, so the trainees can experience the roller coaster ride of a digital marketing project. The director of the company has 10+ years of experience in the digital marketing industry and she will be teaching to the aspiring digital marketing experts.

About Digital Marketers India

It is an Indian digital marketing agency that offers the best digital marketing services to its global customers. The company also offers content writing and other services to its customers. The company has shown willingness to teach digital marketing to aspiring youth for free in their free digital marketing training course in Ahmedabad. The interested students can send their resume to sales@digitalmarketersindia.com. To know more, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/digital-marketing-training/