OpenStack Service Market 2018 Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Growth, Size and Trends by Forecast to 2023

On the basis of vertical the segment is further classified into BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, government, and others. In the constant changing retail, Openstack helps developers to build new applications which helps to obtain a flexible infrastructure. In October 2017, Walmart Inc. an American multinational retail corporation deployed an openstack cloud which is more than 100,000 cores to deliver the needs of e-commerce 3.0 initiatives for desktop, mobile and kiosk users. Openstack offers zero vendor lock-in and vibrant ecosystem.

OpenStack refers to a collection of open source software modules which helps in providing a framework for managing and creating cloud infrastructure. In general, OpenStack is the next stage of virtualization which helps in organizing and managing a pool of heterogeneous storage and network resources within an IT organization. Organizations deploy OpenStack to manage cloud-based infrastructure, web hosting, SaaS delivery (Software as a Service) and many more.

Many organizations are adopting Openstack Service Market in their cloud-based services which offers numerous advantages like cost savings, customization, value-added services, and innovation in the product line. OpenStack helps in automation of cloud maintenance and benefits by providing remote vision of other storage devices in the cloud. Nearly 70% of the organizations feel that OpenStack is vital to their cloud strategy to develop their existing KPI (key performance indicator). The increase in the demand for cloud-based solutions and services are driving the OpenStack service market globally. The free availability of OpenStack platform, easy deployment and a wide adoption among SME are driving the market growth of openstack service market. However, the lack of technical assistance and complexity in deployment are restraining the market growth.

Canonical (U.K)

Huawei (China)

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

SUSE (Germany)

VMware (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Dell Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Red Hat (U.S.)

Rackspace (U.S.)

Mirantis (U.S.)

Platform9 Systems (U.S.)

EasyStack (China)

Bright Computing (the Netherlands)

Some of the key innovators are Puppet (U.S.), Pactera Technology International Ltd. (China), The Cloudscaling Group, Inc., (U.S.), Aptira (Australia), CDI LLC (U.S.), Techblue Software Private Limited (India), Cyxtera Data Centers, Inc.(U.S.), AQORN (U.S.), and others.

The prominent players constantly keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customer.

The global open stack service market is segmented into the component, organization size, vertical and region. Based on component, the segment is further classified into solution and services. The services are further classified into consulting services, installation & integration services and support & maintenance services.

Based on deployment, the segment is further classified into the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid. Based on organization size, the segment is further classified into SME and large enterprises. The open stack as a service is being deployed in many verticals like BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, government, and others.

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, the market is majorly dominated by North America at present due to a higher concentration of key players like Redhat, IBM Corporation in countries like the United States and Canada. The major contribution is made by the United States, particularly among SME and large enterprises.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a high growth rate considering open stack service market. The increase in the use of cloud-based services and data security among the cloud leads to increase in usage of openstack services across the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to show a decent growth during the forecast period. There are various new entrants in Japan and China that are deploying open stack service in their organizations. Also, the organizations in Asia Pacific started deploying BYOD policy which is booming the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa are expected to show smooth growth during the forecast period. The deployment of data centers in the region is increasing annually, which results in deployment of cloud computing and related applications resulting adoption of openstack services across the region.

