Professional Hair Care Market Size to reach $24.7 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Professional Hair Care Market, published by KBV research, The Global Professional Hair Care Market size is expected to reach $24.7 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Professional Hair Care Regular haircare products Market by Region in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.8 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The Shampoo market was the leading segment in the Global Professional Hair Care Market by Product Type in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Styling Agent market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/professional-hair-care-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (Aveda Corporation), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau.
Global Professional Hair Care Market Size and Segmentation
By Product Type
Hair Coloring
Shampoo
Styling Agent
Straightening and Perming Product
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarket
Salon
E-commerce
Pharmacy
Specialty Store
Others
Product ingredients
Regular haircare products
Natural and organic products
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
L’Oreal Group
Henkel AG & Co.
Procter & Gamble Co.
Unilever Corporation
Kao Corporation
Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (Aveda Corporation)
Avon Products Inc.
Revlon Inc.
Olaplex
Pai Shau
