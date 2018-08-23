Vaccines shine a spotlight over target infections

A vaccine is a biological formation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that features a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the micro-organism, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins. They create immunity against a disease. A Traditional vaccine consists of agents that resemble the disease- causing organism. When these agents enter the human body they stimulate the immune system to recognize these agents as foreign and destroy them. It also makes the immune system remember these foreign agents so that they can recognize and destroy the real live virulent germs. A vaccine can be administered into the body through injections, by mouth or by aerosol. Immunization refers to making someone immune against infections or diseases. Immunization is not only caused by vaccines but there are also some diseases that cause immunization after an individual encounters and recovers from that disease.

