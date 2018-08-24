Global Interventional radiology Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Emergence of cloud-based medical imaging will drive the growth of interventional radiology market.”

Orion Market Research (OMR), recently published a market research report on the global interventional radiology market. According to the OMR analysis, the global interventional radiology market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period 2018-2023. The global interventional radiology market has witnessed a significant growth due to technological advancement, cohesive government and reimbursement policies. The global interventional radiology market is segmented on the basis of diagnostic modalities, by application, by procedure and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market determinants, market insights, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights.

Emergence of cloud-based medical imaging is seen as an opportunity in the global interventional radiology market. Cloud-based medical imaging informatics is one of the cost-effective and flexible solutions available in the industry. Medical imaging systems using cloud computing paradigm are in trend owing to its economies of scale, pay per use model, maintenance cost reduction, ease of information sharing and so on. Decreasing human error makes cloud-based imaging system a key solution for health IT infrastructure and diagnosis. Implementation of a cloud-based solution not only lowers the cost across an entire healthcare organization but also reduces the budget for other necessities. The future of medical imaging informatics is firmly tied to the cloud. As population globally has been forwarding towards the innovator stage, healthcare industry also evolved around greater data usability and interoperability in healthcare.

The market on the basis of geography has been divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is the leading market. The market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR. North American market is driven by high healthcare spending, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of most of the major companies such as GE healthcare, Hologic, Philips, reimbursement policies, technological advancement and adoption of hybrid operating rooms and minimally invasive surgeries. Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

